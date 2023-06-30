‘Kenyans have a very high noise tolerance’ dancer Martina Glez

I grew up in the south of Spain, a city called Cordoba. My childhood was beautiful and happy. I remember it dearly.





I first came to Kenya in July 2019. I was working as an intern in the Spanish Embassy in Nairobi, as part of my degree. Since then, I have been on and off Kenya. I was in Spain for a year when I was about to give birth until the baby was nine months and also during the Covid-19 period. Other than that, I’m always in Kenya.





I came without knowing what to expect, but I loved how lively Kenya was and how welcoming people were. Spaniards and Kenyans are somewhat similar in that sense.





My culture shock in Kenya was the noise. Kenyans have a very high noise tolerance. Loud music in matatus, loud TV in the house everywhere even in their sleep. I couldn’t manage that in the beginning.





I think Kenyans should go slow on the ‘noise culture’. For fellow Spaniards, I would love for everyone to dance more like it is in Kenya. In Kenya even if one is not a dancer, people always dance and vibe, I love that here. In Spain, they are shy.





As a choreographer and dance instructor, I have classes in schools or events, and also private ones. And of course, I teach at the Dance98 Academy.





My husband and I met through dance. Initially he was my instructor and the rest as they say is history.





Marriage has taught me that, it is nice to feel like you have found your person. It gives you so much peace and zero FOMO of the single life. But also, you have to be ready to put in the work. hold space for the other to express themselves, and be able to communicate your needs assertively.





Since I got married men don’t hit on me. People will respect your relationship as much as you do. And it’s no secret that Tileh and I respect our relationship a lot, so people see that and reciprocate.





Our child wasn’t planned. I was on the pill and also I have the PCOS condition (Polycystic ovary syndrome that affects how ovaries work) so it was more of a shock to everyone actually when I got pregnant.





Motherhood was hard in the beginning. It’s a big life change, and we also moved countries during that time shuffling between Kenya and Spain, so it was a lot to get adjusted to at once. But after the first year, everything becomes easier.





Being in the limelight as a couple is easy for us because we make it easy. We are not interested in playing with our relationship for the sake of clout. We really just live and show bits of it to the audience.





Few accomplishments. I’m proud we got to dance with Ayra Starr at her recent concert in Kenya. Also, the brand endorsements I have gotten. All of this happened within this year.





The most beautiful space in my house is outside, my garden. It was my dream having a house with a garden



