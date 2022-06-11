KBC News Anchor Sarafina Robi: ‘My ideal man is kind, intelligent, honest, and Godly’

I anchor news on KBC TV every Monday and Tuesday at 7pm and go to the field every day to file stories for our 7pm and 9pm bulletins.





I am very passionate about stories that touch on science, environment, and human-interest.





Yes, I smile a lot but it’s just not for TV. I think it’s a reflex, and sometimes you smile at someone without even knowing. Our crew has the warmest people who are equally supportive, it is hard not to smile.





If I were not a journalist, I would be a diplomat or doing something in Science or Mathematics.









One thing I love about this job is that I get to do impactful public service. We get the opportunity to tell the stories of people who are deemed not to have a voice in society.





As we head into the 2022 General elections, we bear a huge task of differentiating fake news from the truth especially on social media as it can cause irreparable damage.









I’m an adherent reader. I read both fiction and non-fiction. The fiction allows me to dream and expand my imagination. My current read is The last lecture by Randy Pausch.





I actually have three blogs on book reviews. The one on IG is reedbookreview.blogspot.com. Unfortunately, nowadays I do not review books as much because of time constraints.









I belong to the Kuria community. It’s one of the minority communities in Kenya yet rich in culture and diversity. What I love most about our culture is our traditional drinks and food like Bhusara, Igichure, ubhukima bhomaribu and mutere, our fermented milk as well as our sweet-sour traditional porridge.





I also enjoy our traditional music and dance called Ritungu, which I always hope will one day be featured in one of the national celebrations.





It’s both a yes and no for me on arranged marriages. Most cultures still practice this. In some, they have worked and some failed terribly. I think people should be allowed to go with what works for them, but no one should be forced into any arrangement they do not consent to.





I blame society for the rise of single parenthood. The world is changing so fast and we have been reduced to a global village. Values have been diluted to a point that it’s a maze! Nowadays children are raising children.





Marriage has lost meaning. It saddens my heart that we have come to this. It’s going to take a lot to bring back the bond that holds marriage.





A kind, intelligent, honest, and of course Godly man will always interest me.





For anyone out there, do not stress about tomorrow, work on what you have today. The microwave effect of instant gratification doesn’t work in life unless it’s wash-wash or lottery.





For your information, Majani chai will never run out of supply in my house.





