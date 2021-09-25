'I thought having glazed eyes made me a macho woman' says gospel artiste who abused drugs and alcohol

Mimah Shafie who worked as a Karaoke host in several clubs spread in Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho, Kisumu, Thika and Eldoret for six years. She began alcohol and drug abuse while in her second year as a karaoke host and was addicted to the vice for five years before self-liberating herself. Photos | Sturnford Beat Records 

By  Paul Kariuki

What you need to know:

  • Mimah Shafie struggled with a substance abuse problem for six years
  • The 32-year-old from Nakuru shares her story as a karaoke host in dingy clubs to a gospel artiste


