‘I strip down immediately I get home’ beauty queen Nzisa Matulu

There is nothing special about my short hair style. This is what I like, I fancy it. It's my identity that reminds me of where I come from.





My Miss East Africa 2021 participation in Tanzania was a breakthrough to my career. I learnt a lot. Apart from being awarded as the East Africa top model of the year, it was a big opportunity to network with resourceful people in the fashion, beauty and entertainment industry.





Miss East Africa was my first international pageant to participate in. I was supposed to travel to Canada for Miss Face of Humanity finals last year but due to Covid 19 it was challenging. I was also supposed to travel to Turkey for Miss Superstar but again, Covid.





What I have learnt as a beauty queen over the years is that pageantry is all about presenting what drives you from within and showcasing capabilities of women in the society. Unfortunately, not all pageants embrace the purpose. Another thing, is to learn to manage your expectations in any beauty contest.





Before beauty queens were not allowed to get pregnant. But now we have pageants which are taking married and women with children like the Universal Woman





There is nothing I would like to change about myself. I am a full package fitting in my space well.





The strangest thing I have ever eaten were caterpillars.





The worst experience in my dating life was a guy I loved who was controlling my dress code, body shaming me and changing my personality to fit his interest. It was horrible.





Dating an insecure guy is the most dangerous thing any woman can experience. It is toxic and draining. It almost killed my dreams because I was living in someone else's life and not mine.





I have seduced a dude. It made sure it was classier and crazy haha.





Jealousy is a relationship is not a gender issue. It's more of an individual thing, the state of a relationship and level of love.





My view on sex before marriage is that we are living in a different era now. People can have sex even before marriage, it's normal as long as you take care of yourself





I would go for a Mocktail any day. I find being tipsy a little off.





The silliest habit I have is stripping down to my underwear almost immediately upon getting home. Door closes. Bam! I am naked. Haha!





Top three on my speed dial, My mom, dad and my sister.

