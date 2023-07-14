I regret sacrificing for love, fashion model Susan Kamau

I’m an aspiring Image Consultant working on my certificate at the moment.









An Image Consultant’s main focus areas are in dressing a client, edifying personal style, shopping wardrobe, and advice on body language and etiquette. It’s taking a client through a process of evaluating their lifestyle to help improve their image.









My clients are up-scale, sensual and valuable people who understand quality over quantity and stand out in spaces making sure to turn heads in the right direction.









Items worth spending more money on. I say, everything scented perfumes, candles, body showers, oils, clothes, shoes and accessories. Image is key.









The stupidest dare I ever agreed to be in is swimming in an ice-cold pool. Never again









My last Google search was on the Big Square menu. I’m a foodie.





I couldn’t agree more, loving someone is a costly affair. It’s not all about material but emotional, physical and mental.





Sacrifices I have made in the name of love were sacrificing my family time. It was not worth it. Never again





A relationship can never be 50/50. I believe there is one who loves more or puts in more effort than the other.





I do believe in second chances but even then there’s no coming back from the damage or mess that’s already done.





The sweetest thing a stranger ever did was pay for my house shopping. I thought that was really cool





Honestly, I wish our education system taught us more about money, savings, investments, and insurance. In summary life skills to survive adulthood because Wueh!





Oyster Bay restaurant in Valley road, Nairobi is my favourite chill spot. They have good food, ambience, music, crowd and security.



