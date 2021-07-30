I’m torn between two men, one is broke but single, the other is moneyed but married

New Content Item (1)
New Content Item (1)
Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

  • Early this year he separated from his wife. Now, he keeps confessing his feelings for me and bringing up the topic of marriage and kids.


  • This is scary for me as I am just 22 years old. love Dave so much. He isn't financially stable so I help him where I can.


  • I am finding it hard to choose between the money and the love.

I recently got into a relationship with a married man, Alex, who wants to have me as his second wife. He is doing well financially. About two years ago I also met a married man, Dave, but we were together just for sex. Early this year he separated from his wife. Now, he keeps confessing his feelings for me and bringing up the topic of marriage and kids. This is scary for me as I am just 22 years old. I love Dave so much. He isn't financially stable so I help him where I can. I am finding it hard to choose between the money and the love. Help me please.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.