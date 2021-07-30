I’m torn between two men, one is broke but single, the other is moneyed but married

I recently got into a relationship with a married man, Alex, who wants to have me as his second wife. He is doing well financially. About two years ago I also met a married man, Dave, but we were together just for sex. Early this year he separated from his wife. Now, he keeps confessing his feelings for me and bringing up the topic of marriage and kids. This is scary for me as I am just 22 years old. I love Dave so much. He isn't financially stable so I help him where I can. I am finding it hard to choose between the money and the love. Help me please.

READERS ADVICE

Hi, love and money are two different things. Money can't buy love. Money is something that can end any time. Love is more important.

Ismail, Mandera



You have the answer already but I think you just want to confirm that what you are doing is wrong. I recently said and I repeat, keep off married men! Why should you want to be the second when you can be the first and last to your own man? Don't be cheated by the money he is showering you with now. You won't see that money when he has wholly got you in his hands. He will look for someone else just as he is doing with you with regards to his wife. Lastly, a marriage that is built on the foundation of money and wealth will always break, and true love will always beat the test of time.

Rev Geoffrey Avudiko.

Botwa, Kitale.



At age 22, you should be chasing your career, not other women's husbands. As you have confessed, you are still young and naive, hence unprepared for marriage. First, pursue your career and financial independence before entering into marriage.

Koches Rayelle Moussittar



Rule number one in my book, run away from married men. If he is cheating with you he will definitely cheat on you once you marry because once a cheater forever a cheater. Whether they have money or not just stay away from married men.

Cyrus Bonyinyo,

Likoni



You seem to have different ideas about your relationships with the two men. Your goal is to have fun while theirs is to build towards marriage. You need to be candid with the two and let them know your feelings, because you are not ready for marital union. It is upon them to decide whether to continue seeing you or not.

John Wambugu

EXPERT'S TAKE

There are several dynamics that attracted these men to you. You are young and in their eyes you are their lust factor despite all other confessions. In my opinion, you are too young for marriage and you should pursue self-development as a priority, whether you are in a relationship or not. The other thing you need to consider is that both men were dating you while married. It is not my place to judge, but it is important that you know that the probability of them seeing other women in the future is high especially if you become a wife and his feelings towards you changes There is a pattern you must acknowledge and it would be unfortunate for you to enter into marriage thinking you will be the only woman. But I still advice that you engage on a path of independence so that you achieve your own dreams and aspirations without relying on a man fully. Map your future.