‘I love and enjoy baby girl treatments’ actress Waridi

I'm the CEO of Waridi Foundation. Waridi is also a TV and Radio Producer as well as a TV and radio host.





I wear many hats and for the love of settling bills and being independent, I also work in the art industry.





I’m very passionate about charity, nurturing talents, arts, modelling and fashion.





My moniker Waridi came from my favourite uncle when I went to introduce my first boyfriend to him. He was given a dress-down and some advice. My uncle told him that I was a rose flower in Swahili Waridi and that for it to flourish depended on how well he handled the flower. If he pressed it hard he will hurt himself, but if he held it gently it would remain beautiful. That I would prosper and colour his world.









I have only seriously dated one man in my life. I love and enjoy baby girl treatments. I value deep conversations, respect, concentration, attention and how genuine one is when expressing themselves. That's what I would look for.





I’m not lazy in bed. I’m not a smoker nor do I drink beer.





The best place in Lamu to take someone out is La Dulce Toro café. The coffee there is in a class of its own. The serenity and privacy in the garden are what anyone should look out for. Wiyoni Beach is also one of the best and I highly recommend it.





I love taking care of my bills. Growing up, my parents warned me about being dependent on men’s money and I believe it to date. I love being independent.





I was married for five years. The relationship turned out to be toxic and unbearable when infidelity crept in. I walked out of the union two months ago.









When you love too much, think twice.





Yes, I am extremely possessive. I’m possessive of what is mine, what I have worked hard for and what I believe in. If I lose trust and interest, then it’s done.









My hidden talent is in investigating things.



