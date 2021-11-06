Lucy Githaiga poses for a photo with financial couch, Rhina Namsia during the launch of her first book, The Unbeatable Spirit on 30th October 2021 at Alliance de Francàise Nairobi. Photo | Pool

I lost millions in easy money scams, this is what you can learn from me

By  Lilys Njeru

  • Lucy Githaiga, 48, lost more than 15 million shillings in a series of get-rich-quick financial scams
  • The country director of an NGO, wants Kenyans to learn from her mistakes in her book, The Unbeatable Spirit, and through her financial bounce-back coaching. 


"The night had started to give way to sunrise. Like I had done on other mornings, I got out of bed, turned on my laptop, and clicked on my usual website. I had become an ardent forex trader. In minutes, I lost Sh1.7 million. I closed my laptop, and started questioning God… "God, I pray…I'm honest and philanthropic; how can you allow this to happen to me?"

