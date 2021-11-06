I lost millions in easy money scams, this is what you can learn from me

"The night had started to give way to sunrise. Like I had done on other mornings, I got out of bed, turned on my laptop, and clicked on my usual website. I had become an ardent forex trader. In minutes, I lost Sh1.7 million. I closed my laptop, and started questioning God… "God, I pray…I'm honest and philanthropic; how can you allow this to happen to me?"

That morning in October 2018 was the culmination of my two years of financial mistakes. I had got to the dead end.

My journey started in 2016. As a professional and working an 8-5 job, I desired to have a side hustle to complement my income and if I succeeded, my family and I would live a life of luxury.

On a commute to the city center on one Friday afternoon, I connected with my nephew whom I had not seen in years. He would later become my business partner. As we chatted, he mentioned that he was in the business of gemstone mining. This aroused interest in me because the organisation I was working for then was working in the mining sector and was interested in the sector.

Hours after meeting him, I kept thinking of the prospects of joining him as a partner. He had an amazing business idea and I had linkages. He agreed to have me as a partner and we started laying the foundation of our business. Here was the plan: we would heat treat gemstones then make jewelry using gold and sell it as a finished product. What's more, we would launch a website for the same. Brilliant idea. The only problem was that we did not know how to source the gold.

Establishing networks was my forte and I got one who proclaimed to have a mining site in Kakamega and was looking for an investor who would put in Sh250,000 to excavate the gold. Within two days, we would have it. After a year of excavation and pumping hundreds of thousands into this newfound business and meeting other expenses such as renting a house around to monitor the process, we got less than a kilo of gold.

I remember my husband joking one day that we simply went to Kakamega, dug a hole, buried our money, and returned to Nairobi. Against this backdrop, I was serving as the chair of the Association of Women in Extractive in Kenya (AWEIK).

While on transit in search of gold, I used to read a lot and one time, a friend encouraged me to start a Facebook page and share my knowledge with the world. Looking back, this is where the beats to the dancing hole really got to me. I am an extrovert so I talk a lot. While engaging with a woman who was to help me with my personal branding —website, logo, and social media handles, I expressed my disappointment in my side hustle. That's when she interested me in Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund. Besides offering branding services, her office, then based in Kilimani was into offshore trading of forex, stocks, and indices. The return was 37 percent in 30 working days. If I wanted, I could leave my money for a year and collect it as a lump sum or I could opt for the monthly return. If I waited for a year, I could take home more than Sh5 million. I saw this as a God-sent opportunity to recover from the losses I had made in the gold mining venture. I didn't leave my business partner—my nephew— behind, and I convinced him to join me. He opted to collect his interest monthly.

With him receiving his interest, there was no call for alarm. I took a bank loan to increase my investments. I requested to be linked up to another would-be billionaire who later told me about a man called George. He was one of the directors of the company and the only one that I was yet to meet.

The day I met him and narrated my woes, he looked at me and said, "Why tire yourself out in such a business when you could jump on the gravy train?" I was in awe of his knowledge in the sector so instead of asking questions, I allowed myself to be led on. He introduced me to BullionVault, an online investment gold service.

The money talks then began. I needed a lop card and an initial deposit into the account. For this, I decided to withdraw my entire Sacco savings, and to beat the 60 days' rule, I forfeited part of the money. I also withdrew from an insurance policy and sold a piece of land.

Did my family know about all this? Not everything. While I am a quick decision-maker, my husband is the analytical one. When he started asking me many questions and dissuading me from my plans, I stopped sharing.

I had told George that I was a woman leader. I was the chair of the Catholic Women Association in my parish. He encouraged me to invite them into the business. We formed a company with the three of us as the directors—I as the marketing director. Our money on the trading account was growing exponentially so a 37 percent promise to would-be investors was achievable. Within three months, I had brought in 25 investors creating a pool of Sh11 million.

Each of the investors could see their money multiplying and at face value, everything was okay. But, there was one critical question—how would we withdraw the money?

I started getting restless about it to the annoyance of George. In April 2018, I lost access to my account, and a few weeks later, the investors could not access theirs.

That season of my life is knighted with fabrics of betrayal, anger, hurt, and fear for my life. I was labeled a thief by friends, went through a disciplinary committee at work, and was shunned even by the church community. Even after reporting George and his defrauding scheme, and him being ordered to make a payment plan, he is yet to pay up. After dozens of follow-ups with the police, I gave up. Since I felt weighted down by the need to pay back the investors, I ventured into forex trading. I even went for training in Dubai. Again, I kept making losses. On the day that I lost Sh1.7 million, former US President Donald Trump had sent a tweet that crashed the exchange market.

In retrospect, my bad money relationships stem from my father. Although a man of means, he died poor and in debt. I have since figured that I inherited the same traits from him. I failed to understand that money was not finite and is an exhaustible resource. A philosophical quote about money is that money is energy. It will respond to your blow.

To help other professionals bounce back financially, I took a personal development course and later a coaching course. I am now an accredited finance coach. Further, I recently launched a book, "The Unbeatable Spirit" chronicling my financial mistakes and lessons learned."

