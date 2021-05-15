Saturday_Magazine

Prime

'I dated a narcissist': Here is the brutal truth you don't want to hear

What you need to know:

  • “Ending the relationship was never easy, since any time I tried to do so, he would love to bomb me with excessive compliments, flattery, and romance to lure and hook me into his web”- Muthoni Mukiri
  • "He brought home the woman he was having an affair with and asked that we become friends"-Anastacia Wanjiku


By now you have heard of the term narcissism. These days it gets thrown around a lot, that it can be hard to pinpoint if you're dating a narcissist.

