Her Take: Maybe you should talk to someone

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

•    Not a lot of people, Kenyans in particular, agree with the idea of therapy
•    You don’t need a big reason to go to therapy
•    Talking to strangers is hard, but in the long run, not talking to anyone at all sounds harder
 

Early this year, I was briefly introduced to the waiting area of a police station in Nairobi. It was neither my finest nor my favourite hour – this particular brush with the law caused me quite a bit of mental anguish, all because someone wanted a bribe. I remember thinking in the middle of the ordeal, “man, how am I going to describe this to my therapist?”

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.