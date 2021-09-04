‘Don’t be so emotional’, Why is it more acceptable for men to get upset and angry and not women?

‘Don’t be so emotional’, Why is it more acceptable for men to get upset and angry and not women? Photo | Photosearch

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • As a woman it’s either you are walked all over, as a doormat, or you bring hellfire down and get classified as a roaring, raging she-devil

We made it to this week! If you read my 30th column last week, then you know why I’m saying this…if you didn’t, then welcome to my channel!

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.