‘Don’t be so emotional’, Why is it more acceptable for men to get upset and angry and not women?

We made it to this week! If you read my 30th column last week, then you know why I’m saying this…if you didn’t, then welcome to my channel!

Now that that’s out of the way, I’ve been having a classic inner struggle with myself for the past two weeks – an internal battle of the sexes, if you will. The thing I’ve been mulling over is, do women just always willingly take more bull from people, particularly the service industry, because we’re women? And does everyone in the service industry just kind of…allow it?

I ask this because of something that happened to me recently. Two weeks ago, I was at Sovereign Suites for a wedding ceremony. As part of the bridal team, I was supposed to be there early, check into my room, as we were staying the whole night, and generally keep the bride company until it was time for the ceremony to take place while everyone else was getting their hair, and makeup done. You know the drill. We got there at 10 am, only to find that not only had the venue given away our rooms, they had also booked two conferences in the same spaces that our functions were to take place! This resulted in some of the staff telling us to try and keep our wedding fervour down so that the conferences could continue, uninterrupted. We ended up checking into our rooms at 8.30 pm – and they still weren’t clean.

As you can imagine, I was livid. And it was even worse because I had to hold in my emotions to not dampen the day’s joy. Unfortunately, though you may see me here as bold and daring (?), I’m really not – I’m actually cursed with the bane of passive aggression, and so, even when expressing my anger, sometimes you can’t even tell that I’m angry. The next morning, when giving my feedback to the manager, he was running roughshod over my comments. For example, when I said, “you guys booked two conferences,” he would respond, “no, we only booked one.” And then I would say “regardless, you booked other people and your staff failed to tell us” – he would say, “which staff?” It was all a bit strange, as he was completely missing the point of horrific service, with no service recovery at all. Nor did he apologise.

Would it have been different if I was angrier? Raised my voice? If I was male? Is it that I just don’t know how to ‘cause’ because I, and many women, have never been taught to be properly angry, or allowed to be – ironically an issue I wrote about a few weeks back, where women aren’t allowed to be angry or take a break if they’re female athletes (think Serena Williams et al)?

I was wondering if it was specific to my sex because the next weekend, while eating at a slightly pretentious café in Karen (more on those later), the waitstaff were trying to move us to another table even though we had a booking – which they had got the timing wrong, mind you - and it was only when the male member of our party arrived and raised hell that they left us alone. We were trying to be relatively polite so that everyone could come out of the situation unscathed and understanding – but he came in with a scorched earth policy, and said if they didn’t want our money, it was perfectly fine to tell us to leave.

There are extremes on both ends – either you are walked all over, as a doormat, or you bring hellfire down and get classified as a roaring, raging you-know-what. But much like a visit to the mechanic alone, as a woman, it feels like the more docile you are, the more likely people are to take advantage of your natural attempts to smoothen the situation. What is your experience?





