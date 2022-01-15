| Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

‘Cosmetic surgery is not a luxury, but a confidence booster’ says doctor specialising in face-lifts

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Dr. Maria Othieno, the Kenyan doctor based in Romania who is improving people's appearances 


  • Some of the procedures that she conducts include rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty and Botox

When Michael Crichton, American novelist and physician created the 1994 medical drama television series called ER, chances are that it never crossed his mind that he would inspire a seven-year-old Kenyan girl to dream of pursuing a career in medicine.

