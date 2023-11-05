I found joy in coaching women after quitting high flying corporate job

In early 2018, Vuyanzi Rodman, 50, made a bold move. With a mouth-watering six-figure-dollar pay working as a national content specialist in a US publishing house, she decided to dive into coaching.

But why coaching? First, she was drawn by the idea of helping people, and second, she discovered coaching through a workshop she had attended on personal development.

"I liked how they said they could help us improve our lives individually. However, I put it off for like 10 years because I was too busy. It did not seem like an excuse at the time. I believed I was taking time to evolve into the person I was becoming before taking the big leap," she explains.

Vuyanzi tendered her resignation letter, and her explanation to her puzzled friends was simple, “I want to pursue personal projects.” About four months after quitting her job, she took the plunge and enrolled in a coaching school. Now, as a transformational life coach of the Career Passion Accelerator programme, Vuyanzi zeroes in on a specific demographic – women leaders looking to smoothly transition in their careers.

"I work with women who are on the cusp of experiencing their next chapter, those who want to take risks but are scared or feel stuck. I can relate to that. I’ve had moments of tears, feeling stuck and lacking in confidence.

“Life is intriguing. To help women peel back the layers of their lives to get to the core of what drives or hinders them…it feels good! I’m so glad I can empower someone else and see the transformation. I love my job as a life coach."

When the conversation shifts to what fuels her enduring zeal, Vuyanzi’s eyes fill with tears. Without hesitation she says, "I'm connected with what I do. I know who I am and the God I serve. This is just the tip of the iceberg."

Yet, despite her vibrant nature, Vuyanzi's journey has not been all rosy. She compares her life's path to plants, noting the necessity of regular pruning for growth.

She reveals that she has been on a journey of transformation for the past three years, a journey sparked by an intense desire to elevate from the person she was in 2020.

Little did she know then that this commitment to self-improvement, this aspiration for growth and elevation, would demand everything from her.

"2022 was a tough year. At the beginning of that year, I lost everything except three suitcases due to financial difficulties, and then my mum passed away at the end of the year,” she remembers.

In her coaching programme, Vuyanzi commits to working with a client for 12 weeks. However, she notes that clients must be genuinely ready to embrace change.

"I set the market standard. I'm selective and I know precisely who my audience is." This dedication shines through in her definition of success.

“True satisfaction is witnessing my clients confront their inner challenges, reevaluate their life choices, and wholeheartedly commit to enhancing their lives.

“For instance, one of my clients told me that after my programme, she was able to clean out the house five years after her husband passed away. She was even comfortable transitioning from a real estate developer to a counsellor and is at peace with her next chapter,” she says.

However, some clients did not get the transformation they expected.

“It is about doing the work. You can go to school but if you do not decide to follow the action steps after you leave the classroom or coaching session, then it does not work.”