A story about owning your impact  narrative 

Loise Machira, 29, is an all-rounded woman involved in law, wellness, advocacy and social action. She is the founder of Tizi Talks, an online platform that advocates for a culture of healthy living. She also runs The Relief Connect, which aims to create awareness on social injustices and provide aid to victims

“I studied law at the University of Leeds and specialised in Public International Law with a key focus on disability rights for my Master’s.

“After living in England for four years, I moved back to Kenya to join the Kenya School of Law, after which I was admitted as an advocate of the High Court in 2017.” Loise’s law career got off to a flying start at one of the top law firms in the country. But, deep down, she didn’t feel fulfilled. Her background in international law spurred in her a desire to join the human rights advocacy space.

“I joined the International Federation of Red Cross where my journey in advocacy officially began. At the time, Somalia was experiencing one of the worst droughts ever recorded and through a social media campaign I created, one of the shelter programmes received funding worth Sh11 million (100,000 CHF).”

And although she was in Somalia for a short period, her vision became sharpened. She wanted to merge her legal career and communications background to help vulnerable communities.

“I was privileged to work with Unicef on a campaign to educate the public on the rights of children under the International Convention of Rights of Children in Somalia, and we ended up reaching one million people.”

One thing most people don’t know about Loise is that she is deeply passionate about the rights of persons with disabilities, including those with mental disabilities. She has participated in several caucus meetings with the United Disability Persons of Kenya, UDPK, where she interprets the law and offers recommendations on the pending Disability Bill of 2003.

“I am also part of the mental health advocacy network where, in collaboration with Kenya Human Rights Commission, I have participated in Parliamentary public hearings on the formulation of the Mental Health Bill of 2018. My role in this process is to interpret the mental health laws while identifying existing gaps that need to be addressed in the upcoming Bill.” In April last year, the 29-year-old’s submissions detailing concerns on the state of mental health care were adopted in a memorandum tabled by the Covid-19 Senate Health Committee.

“Similarly, I was part of the team that reviewed the recently published Mental Health Report published by the taskforce appointed by the President last year,” Loise adds.

On social action, she says, “Last year in May, I witnessed the most horrifying thing which changed my perspective about the political landscape in this country. In Kariobangi, thousands of families were left homeless and stranded after being unlawfully evicted from their homes by the government. The most shocking thing is that nobody seemed concerned.”

When she heard about the evictions, she quickly created a campaign on social media complete with an M-Changa kitty to raise awareness on the issue and raise funds. She managed to raise close to Sh2 million. Thousands of Kenyans on social media were appalled by the goings-on in the slum, and many offered to volunteer by collecting donations, developing legal strategies for victims and distributing aid.

Through collaborative efforts with community social workers, the local catholic church and local authorities, Loise and her team assisted more than 400 families by providing relief care packages and donations in the form of clothing and household items. These had been sourced from well-wishers. “Through a successful partnership with Africa’s Talking, an NGO, we were able to send money to help the victims pay rent and revive their businesses.

“Whereas the project was successful, more needs to be done to rebuild the evictees’ community. I am currently looking for partners to collaborate with on this mission.” When she was running the project in Kariobangi, Loise faced a lot of cyber bullying, and she names this as the greatest challenge she has ever faced in her life.

“But I reminded myself that helping the evictees and their families was my top priority. I was able to overcome the bullying by being courageous, resilient and leaning on my strong support system.”

But how does her advocacy work connect with her interests in health and fitness? “I invested in a wellness library because I wanted to understand what it meant to live a healthy lifestyle. After moving back to Kenya, many of my friends and family kept asking me for advice on how to stay fit since I had so much content around wellness. My sister is the one who encouraged me to create a blog.”

Tizi Talks was born in July 2017 with the aim of debunking the misconceptions around wellness, and to show people that embracing a healthy lifestyle can also be enjoyable.

On this platform, Loise addresses topics such as fitness, nutrition, self-care and mental health, but her favourite part is the interview segment where she interacts with popular figures across different industries who attribute their success and personal growth to investing in their health.

“In 2019, I recorded two milestones. I was appointed the first Global Wellness Ambassador of Kenya and Tizi Talks was nominated for two awards by the Bloggers Association of Kenya. Although I didn’t win, I felt honoured to be acknowledged for my contribution to the industry.”

On who inspires her the most, Loise instantly mentions Michelle Obama. She says that after reading her book, Becoming, and watching the documentary, she could see herself in Michelle’s journey, especially when she was trying to decide whether to practise conventional law or get involved in projects that bring greater social impact.

“Michelle lays great emphasis on continuous growth. She has embraced all the phases of her life as part of her journey to ‘becoming’ Michelle Obama. Many times, we become too hard on ourselves when we make the wrong decisions, yet we could look at the missteps as learning opportunities.