A story about owning your impact  narrative 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Karen Muriuki

What you need to know:

  • One thing most people don’t know about Loise is that she is deeply passionate about the rights of persons with disabilities, including those with mental disabilities.


  • She has participated in several caucus meetings with the United Disability Persons of Kenya, UDPK, where she interprets the law and offers recommendations on the pending Disability Bill of 2003.

Loise Machira, 29, is an all-rounded woman involved in law, wellness, advocacy and social action. She is the founder of Tizi Talks, an online platform that advocates for a culture of healthy living. She also runs The Relief Connect, which aims to create awareness on social injustices and provide aid to victims 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.