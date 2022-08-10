Same jacket? Uhuru, First Lady cast votes in Sh26,000 jacket

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta surprised Kenyans on Tuesday during the voting exercise when they showed up at their respective polling stations donning £185 (Sh26,678) quilted windcheater jackets.

According to information from State House, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta voted first at St Mary’s School polling station in Lavington, Dagoretti North Constituency in Nairobi City County.

Then shortly after 9am, President Kenyatta arrived at Mutomo Primary School in Gatundu South, Kiambu County where he voted.

The president, who arrived at the polling station accompanied by the First Lady, seemed jovial as he stepped out of his car and walked to the polling station.

In less than five minutes, the president cast his ballot and gave a brief address to the media.

“The voting process is smooth, I wasn’t in too long and I just hope continues like that throughout the day,’ said President Kenyatta.

A few minutes before his arrival, his mother former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta had cast her vote at the same station.

Jacket which costs £156

While some were drawn to the fact that the president and the First Lady voted in different constituencies, what caused a buzz on social media was the navy blue GANT jacket that they both donned while voting.

The First Lady wore a navy blue GANT jacket while voting, but she had a different outfit when she accompanied the president to Mutomo Primary School polling station, where it was President Kenyatta who was donning the said jacket.

It is not clear whether the couple shared the jacket or each has one.

The head of state has been photographed before in another design of the mid-length GANT jacket which costs £156 (Sh22,491).

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday wore a different design of the GANT jackets when he inspected and commissioned several development projects in Murang'a and Nyeri counties. Photo credit: PSCU

On its website, the GANT says of the jacket: "Constructed in a regular fit, the Quilted Windcheater is a light transitional jacket filled with recycled padding. The jacket has a short collar with a button closure and cuffs with adjustable straps. Fully lined, this piece features slanted welt pockets at the front and elastic at the side bottom hem to keep warm air in. The windcheater is complete with GANT logo embroidery at the chest."