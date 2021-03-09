Why the quality of your life is dependent on love

Love has been called many things by different people. Yet this intense human feeling is so fundamental to the success of human beings in every aspect of life.

Evidence from studies on early childhood indicate that a baby who does not experience love does not thrive. He or she not only falls behind in developmental milestones, but is adversely affected intellectually.

Further, these negative childhood experiences affect how well children cope in their adolescent years and in adulthood. Most teens who felt detached and unloved by their parents in early life, tend to engage in sex earlier than their counterparts, and are more likely to experience teenage pregnancies.

They are also more likely to abuse drugs and engage in crime compared to their counterparts.

Systems Biologist, Dr Michael Skinner, did a study that established that we carry the

memory of seven generations in our DNA. This is also emotional memory stored at cellular level.

What this means is that we inherit more than just the information that determines our height, skin tone, dental formula and other physical characteristics. We also inherit personality traits.

Consequently, who we are today is about fifty per cent a result of nature and fifty per cent a result of nurture.

Broken people

A parent may not be able to love you the way you want to be loved not because he or she is bad a parent, but because they do not know better. This inadequacy creates a vicious cycle of negativity, insecurity and toxicity that affect relationships, especially romantic relationships, for generations, unless it is broken.

Broken men and women then enter relationships hoping to find love but instead end up hurting those they relate with. Those that have been hurt carry this hurt into future relationships, unless they are self-aware and take time to heal before they move onto subsequent relationships.

They filter every relationship based on their past. Some end up jaded and conclude that genuine love does not exist.

Did you also know that success or failure in life is dependent upon your self-image? How you view yourself determines how you do in almost every area of your life. Self-image is the foundation of everything you are, do and have.

The results you are getting in life are a reflection of your self-image. How you view yourself, in turn, is determined by love: love for oneself and how much you are loved and affirmed by others.

Emotional intelligence

Therefore, the quality of our lives is dependent on the quality of our relationships. The quality of our relationships can be enhanced by high emotional intelligence. It is vitally important that each of us strives to have a good score in emotional intelligence because it has a great bearing on the quality of our relationships, including the relationship with self.

Emotional intelligence is simply defined as self-awareness, plus self-regulation, plus social acuity. Social acuity is the ability and inclination to perceive the psychological state of others and act accordingly. Awareness is your most powerful tool. When you are aware of something in your life that could potentially impact you negatively, you can change it or be free of it.

Armed with these soft skills, one is likely to thrive in all kinds of relationships and as a result have a good quality of life. Having these skills empowers men and women to be aware of what is necessary for happy and fulfilling romantic relationships.

Once they are aware it becomes easier for people, particularly women, to identify and avoid toxic relationships.

They instead seek supportive partners who allow them to be vulnerable because they themselves are emotionally intelligent and vulnerable, and who themselves have the emotional intelligence to be vulnerable.

In conclusion, after one's physical, survival and safety needs like food, shelter and clothing are met, then the next important need is love.

Though it may seem like love should come easily, in most cases it does not. Love requires one to be emotionally aware, and to be vulnerable enough so they can form and maintain quality relationships with their partners, family members and others.

Sussy is a sociologist, demographer and author of the book, Find Him and Keep Him: Real Dating Stories of Three Women.

Eva Maria is a personal development trainer and entrepreneur.