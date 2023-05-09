Tahidi High actress opens up about cancelling wedding over ‘man of God’s’ infidelity

Carol Mwaura, also known as Miss Goretti from the popular Tahidi High show, recently revealed in an interview with Jeff Kuria on YouTube why she decided to call off her wedding in 2016.

She explained that she had been in a relationship with her fiancé for four years and they had planned to settle down. However, a few months before their wedding, he cheated on her, and it was not the first time.

Despite the fact that he had performed the introduction ceremony and received permission from her parents, Carol made the difficult decision to call off the wedding plans.

“A few days before my wedding, I called off the wedding plans because of the infidelity. It was not the first time he had cheated on me and I was really hurt. My four years were wasted.”

The popular gospel singer explained that she was deeply hurt and spent two years healing from the heartbreak.

She also revealed that her fiancé was a staunch churchgoing man who wanted them to wait until their wedding day to be intimate.

“I was still healing from the heartbreak for two years. I was still waiting for the wedding day and we could not even be intimate. He was a church man and he suggested we wait until the wedding,” she said.

Carol explained that she would rather have a broken relationship than a broken marriage.

“I already had a baby with another man who refused to take care of the baby, then this man of God wasted my four years, I was very hurt because he was like my first love since I did not date my first baby daddy,” she said.

Carol also revealed how she suffered 'slavery' in Lebanon as she looked for greener pastures.

She studied foreign languages, especially German, in search of a better life in Europe. However, she was duped by an agency that registered her to work as a domestic helper in Lebanon, which she described as modern-day slavery.

“I was sexually assaulted, denied food, beaten and lived a miserable life for four months in Lebanon. The family I worked for told me they had bought me for Sh250,000 from a Kenyan agency at the time,” she said.

After returning to Kenya, she pursued acting and singing and has since appeared in several Kikuyu shows on Inooro TV.

She is a talented musician and songwriter who has composed songs like ‘Ningukurumirira’ and ‘Wendo ta Ucio’. She is currently promoting her new song ‘Karugano’.