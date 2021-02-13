Lidigu: The day religion stood in the way of love

Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is a day of celebrating love.

By  Leon Lidigu

Nation Media Group

  • I had been on a bus for fifteen hours traversing through Rajasthan state (the largest desert state in India which is almost as big as Kenya), on my way to a Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) church camp in Utah Pradesh.
  • To be clear, I am a staunch Catholic and, in fact, I consider myself a spiritual son to St Ignatius Loyola.  

It was half past noon, on that day in 2018, and a few days to Valentine’s Day.

