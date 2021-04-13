Just Brenda: Should I reconcile with my ex?

I was in a long-distance relationship with my ex. We split up because he said it was too hard for him, but now he is talking to everyone around me about how when the lockdown is over, he wants to come back home, settle down, and have another go at it. What am I supposed to do with that?

It would appear that your boyfriend ex needs to have a few lessons on how to pick up a phone and tell the person he’s apparently still in love with that he is still in love with them. That’s a pretty strange way of showing someone that you love them – telling everyone but them. He sounds like he’s a bit of a coward, actually – he knows he is the one who messed up the relationship, so he’s building up momentum with people around you to try and get them on your side, and hope the word gets back to you – without actually laying any ground with you, the person he’s supposedly coming home for. You could be proactive, I guess, in this situation, and ask him what exactly he thinks he’s doing. Or, the more fun thing (if you do still hold a candle for this roundabout fellow) would be to start telling his friends that you’re not getting back into a relationship who doesn’t get you a G Wagon. That’ll either prompt him out of the woodwork (now that hints are what you guys are doing) or get him to properly think about his choices…