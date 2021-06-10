Just Brenda: My lazy friend refuses to get a job  

Clock

Personal discipline and respect for time, especially other people’s time, are admirable traits.

By  JUST BRENDA

What you need to know:

  • Of course, it bothers you that your friend is refusing the version of adulthood you would prefer for him, but that's just it - that's the version that you prefer for him.
  • You sound like you're not living at your parents' place (I would hope not, considering that email) and that's the direction you've chosen for yourself, but truly, you can't make an almost 30-year-old man care more about his situation if he doesn't already; and you can't care more about his life and future than he does.

Dear Brenda,

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. I'm addicted to gambling, why is it so hard to stop?

  2. PRIME Hot and healthy Dr Esther Dindi says being vulnerable is the key to her success

  3. Why your fashion choice is a great pain in the back

  4. PRIME I'll hold on to my virginity till marriage and I'm urging girls to remain pure as well

  5. PRIME Everything you need to know about making money trading forex in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.