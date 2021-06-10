Just Brenda: My lazy friend refuses to get a job  

Unless you're his mother, let this man live his life. Of course, it bothers you that your friend is refusing the version of adulthood you would prefer for him, but that's just it - that's the version that you prefer for him. You sound like you're not living at your parents' place (I would hope not, considering that email) and that's the direction you've chosen for yourself, but truly, you can't make an almost 30-year-old man care more about his situation if he doesn't already; and you can't care more about his life and future than he does. You just keep sending him those job applications and supporting him in that way, or as far as you are able, because you may not know the full truth of his situation. Maybe he needs a break. Maybe he's going through something. Maybe he doesn't care. Either way, until his parents kick him out or something...this is none of your business, mostly because there is nothing you can do outside of getting inside his brain and making him work, is there?