Just Brenda: My friend is a ‘bridezilla’

Hello Brenda,

My friend is getting married and she is being a real bridezilla about it. She keeps changing the bridesmaids' dresses, changing the scheduling, changing the date of the rehearsal dinner...it is very, very annoying, and especially for me because I am the maid of honour. How do I avoid strangling her on her big day?





Dear Murderous Maid of Honour,

This is a tough one. Women tend to think that their weddings are the be all end all for everyone involved when in reality, past a certain point, they're not. All you really need to get married is your partner, two witnesses and a priest. So bridezillas can get really annoying. As the maid of honour though, your honourable place is supposed to be making sure you help her day go smoothly. It doesn't even sound like at this point you're willing to do that (to be honest she sounds terrible). Can you not be the maid of honour? Have you tried to check her and she completely refuses? Because yes, a wedding is a wonderful thing but it is ONE day.