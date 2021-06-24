Just Brenda: My boyfriend lacks ambition

A couple in the middle of an argument. I am not sure if he cannot find a job, or he has no ambition.

By  JUST BRENDA

What you need to know:

  • You, too, could lose that job you are so proud of, and he could be writing to me about the same thing.
  • But you said something very important – in the beginning, you were ok with it because you were both in university.

Dear Brenda,

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Papa Shirandula actor Njoro appointed 'Bwana Senator'

  2. Legal Clinic: What does the law say about surrogacy?

  3. Pawrenting: Guide to being a paid babysitter 

  4. Just Brenda: My boyfriend lacks ambition

  5. PRIME Best value for Sh2 million car budget

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.