Just Brenda: Help me find direction in life

Think about where you want to be in a year, and then work backwards.

Photo credit: Pool

By  JUST BRENDA

What you need to know:

  • At the beginning of a working career, we are in the learning stages of figuring out what we're doing, what we would be more likely to do, and what we are better at.
  • And, like everything that exists in this world, there are things we will not like. That's how the world works.
  • Think about where you want to be in a year, and then work backwards.

Dear Brenda,

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Symposium and exhibition offer emerging artists a lifeline

  2. Just Brenda: Help me find direction in life

  3. Money Talks: The no-excuses guide to budgeting

  4. South African group Hush bags Amazing Voices crown

  5. Boo! What to do when you’ve been ghosted

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.