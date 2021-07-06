Just Brenda: Help me find direction in life

You know, contrary to popular belief, you don't have to like what you do. Most people, actually don't. I am not sure why this idyllic myth was started. And I know it sounds a bit depressing, because you're going to dedicate thousands of hours of your life to this one thing, but you don't have to love it. You barely have to like it. You just have to understand why you're doing it. At the beginning of a working career, we are in the learning stages of figuring out what we're doing, what we would be more likely to do, and what we are better at. And, like everything that exists in this world, there are things we will not like. That's how the world works. Think about where you want to be in a year, and then work backwards. For example, do you want to move out? Yes. And that needs money. Money can be gotten at a job by using your degree, which is one resource you have in your arsenal. Apply for a job. Any job that you can do, really, because that'll get you in circulation and you'll start the forward movement to something that you can eventually figure out. The important thing is to start, because progression is easier once you're in the cycle, once you've done something. That mantra for find a thing you love and you'll never work a day in your life? Hogwash, for a large number of people. Work is work, and it's meant to be work, and that's also ok.