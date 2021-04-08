How to manage difficult colleagues at work

You are not at work to make friends. 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  MARGARET W. MAINA

What you need to know:

  • You are there to work, not to make friends. 


  • If you happen to work with someone you like and a friendship develops, that’s fine. But don’t force it or think you have to be friends with all your co-workers.


  • If you can keep this concept in mind, you’ll be able to look at the relationship from a purely professional perspective and keep emotions out of it.

No matter where you are employed, you might find yourself having to deal with a few difficult co-workers. They can be overly hostile, overzealous gossipers, or impossibly stubborn and unwilling to consider new ideas, and this is enough to make you want to quit. But in today’s economy, quitting is simply not an option. Your best bet is to find a way of getting along with difficult people, and also to learn a few lessons from them.

