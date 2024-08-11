Podcaster Jules Gaitho tells her side of 'Over 25's' break-up

Julia 'Jules' Gaitho, the founder of the once-popular YouTube channel Over 25, has finally opened up about the reasons behind the channel's demise.

Featuring four content creators - Jules, Ivy, Lornzie and Shikie - Over 25 announced that the channel would be shutting down in May 2023 after seven years of content creation. The channel had amassed 157,000 subscribers and was previously ranked by YouTube as one of the platform's top-performing channels.

(from left) Ivy Mugo, Julia Gaitho, Lorna Muchemi and Michelle Wanjiku members of the 'Over 25' YouTube channel. PHOTO| FRANCIS NDERITU

Jules, who started the channel by inviting her friends to shoot content at her home, says a lack of proper communication on her part and the existence of contractual obligations on the part of existing members contributed to the downfall, as the channel had since grown into a business attracting sponsors and partners.

"When you work with people who are friends, there are bound to be conflicts, and by that I mean differences of opinion or how things should be done. For my part, I wish I knew how to communicate my no's better. At the time, I didn't have the skills to resolve conflicts with friends. I would always sweep my problems under the carpet to avoid conflict, but those things would blow up later," Jules said in a recent interview on YouTube.

"I wish we had made a contract in the beginning. A contract that clearly states who does what, what their role is and who is responsible. Other things like finances, which clients we should work with and what we should offer them, always got us into fights because I always gave too much. It would have been better if we had a contract that defined our roles, like this is the creative director, this is finance and this is business development. But we didn't know that. We knew how to be friends, but we didn't know how to work together," added Jules.