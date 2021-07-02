Pitchside: One stroke at a time

Bandari Swimming Club Danilo Rosafia competes in 200m Individual Medley 200m Relay during National swimming age group open and Relays championship at Kasarani Aquatic Stadium.
 

Photo credit: CHRIS OMOLLO
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Danilo trains at Loughborough University in the UK. at Tokyo, he will be joined by Emily. 


  • Muteti who trains at Grand Canyon University in the US. The pair will be coached by Fakhry Mansoor.


  • Kenya’s most famous swimmers in history are brothers Jason and David Dunford. Jason, the country’s flag bearer at the London 2012 opening ceremonies, finished fifth in the 100 fly at the 2008 Olympic Games.

