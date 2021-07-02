Pitchside: One stroke at a time

BY LOKEDER NATIOM

Danilo Rosafio, 19, will face the toughest test yet in his swimming career when he represents Kenya at the Olympics in Japan later this month. In 2019, he won the World Swimming Championships in Gwangiu, South Korea and World Junior championships in Budapest. In Korea, he finished at 52.66 before clocking his personal best time of 52.09 in the men’s 50m and 100m freestyle competitions in Budapest, Hungary. He also competed in the 4x100 metres mixed freestyle relay and 4x100 metres mixed medley relay events. In the same year, he received a scholarship and is currently studying chemical engineering at the University of Loughborough in England.

The Mombasa Academy alumnus admits that training during the pandemic has been particularly hard, but is hoping for good results at the Olympics. He looks up to American swimmer Cody Miller who he expects to meet in Japan.

1. What do you like most about being a swimmer? What scares you?

I’ve done it for so long that it feels like a part of my personality. I really enjoy being in water and the peace that it brings. It allows me to create my own little world under water, which enables me to fully concentrate on the task at hand, which is to be the best I can be. Actually, nothing scares me about swimming. I haven’t had any scary moments so far, perhaps because swimming comforts me and helps me feel relaxed.

2. You were exposed to swimming at a young age. What would you say is your career target?

My goal is to always do the best I can with what I’ve got, just like with most things in my life, whether it is swimming, my education or whatever else I’ll get into later in life. For now, I am looking forward to visiting the amazing country of Japan and hoping to better my personal best time. I hope to make it to the semi-finals of a major international swimming event, especially the Olympics.

3. Apart from swimming, did you ever participate in any other sport while in primary and secondary school?

I tried to be a jack-of-all-trades by participating in every sport that I could, from football, cricket, basketball, table tennis, lawn tennis and chess, but I realised I was really good at swimming. I enjoyed being in water, perhaps because I was raised in Mombasa which is next to the ocean.

4. What do you do when you are not swimming?

I enjoy playing board games, chatting with my friends and playing video games. The gaming interactions allow me to keep my competitive spirit alive and I am also able to learn a few life tricks from my friends who are not necessarily swimmers.

5. Do you feel like you are under pressure to do the country proud?

Yes, but I plan on using that as fuel to excel at the games. The Olympics is no ordinary event. I have to make it count because I don’t know if I’ll be able to compete in the next one, especially now that the pandemic has disrupted most of our events. I count myself lucky, and the fact that I get better each season motivates me to keep going. I am eager to see just how fast I can go this time round.

nlokeder@ke.nationmedia.com