Pastor and director of children’s home jailed for 10 years for sexually exploiting teenager

The director of a children’s home in Murang’a County will serve 10 years imprisonment for sexually exploiting a teenager after promising to pay her secondary school fees.

High Court judge Prof Nixon Sifuna dismissed David Macharia Mwangi’s appeal, saying he took advantage of his position as the proprietor of Rehoboth Children’s Home to have sexual escapes with the teenager, with a promise of paying her school fees.

Macharia was convicted under Section 24 of the Sexual Offences Act, relating to position of authority and sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Kangema court on February 20, 2020.

He appealed against the decision, stating that the girl was no longer under his care and there was no medical evidence that he had sex with the victim.

“It is also a fact that he knew her family’s economic status and financial depravity and impecuniousness, and used it as a bait for sexually preying on her,” Justice Sifuna said.

The judge added that by promising to pay the girl’s school fees in exchange for sex and proceeding to have sex with her on that promise makes him a sex pest.

“Such vulnerable and economically disadvantaged girls need to be protected from sexual predators such as the Appellant. If the law and courts leave this wrong unpunished, they will not only be promoting impunity but sexual predation as well,” said the judge.

The court was told that the girl was a former student at the home but, after completing her primary education, could not join secondary school for lack of fees.

Macharia then promised to pay her fees if she had sex with him, and she agreed. The first time the act happened inside his church- Joy Celebration Center but he only gave her Sh1,000 but she was sent away from school after reporting.

The girl went back to the home and he again asked for sex, promising to pay the entire school fees only to refuse to do his part of the bargain.

Justice Sifuna said in the judgement that the charge was not as a result of failing to honour his side of the ‘bargain’ but because of misusing his authority to prey on the teenage girl who had been housed at the children’s home where he was the director.

On proof of sexual intercourse, the judge said that while medical evidence is the best evidence, where it is not available, proof may be by other forms or evidence including oral testimony and even circumstantial evidence.