No experience? No problem. You can still ace that interview

This pandemic has caused mass lay-offs across the globe. In the dawn of 2021, most of those who lost their jobs are at it again. Looking for a job! So you finally found it–your dream job. There is just one little problem: the job description rattles off a list of qualifications and experience that you don’t quite have. Talk about discouraging.

It is one of the most well-known conundrums of the career world. No experience, no job. No job, no experience.

On this platform, we have talked about nailing that interview and even given you numerous tips on the same. But what happens if you are just out of college or embarking on a new career path and with no experience?

Probably the most intimidating aspect of finding a job is coming up with relevant experience—because you do not have any and most job-seekers can relate to this.

You find a job you think you would be perfect for, but you don’t have the exact experience the posting describes. Do you simply move on? Or apply anyway and hope the recruiter sees potential in you? According to Clara Kariuki, a top career and recruitment expert with Adept Systems, you do the latter — but only if you are ready to sell yourself.

“When a company selects from a sea of faces and they all have identical or similar degrees,” she explains, “the value of those degrees shrinks, and they will only look for the people who can do what they need right now and that is exactly what we see in the job market today.”

She continues to explain that, “If Candidate A has 95 per cent overall potential but can only do 15 per cent of the job now — she must be trained. Candidate B has 63 per cent overall potential but can do 85 per cent of the job right now — he is ready to go. Candidate B gets the job almost every time.”

We give you tips for selling yourself to a potential employer, even if you do not have all of the qualifications or experience they are looking for.

Maximise on unpaid experiences

Who says you have to get paid for something to be it?

If you are a recent college graduate, you have most likely encountered entry-level jobs that inexplicably require three to five years of experience. It is frustrating, but do not panic. Our expert Clara suggests you take out a pen and paper and brainstorm everything you have done in college that helped you “build the skills that will make you attractive to employers. This includes internships, volunteer experiences and local organisations that you were part of. Even senior level classes that called for you to work on a big research project or to do impactful work in the community can be considered,” adds Clara.

“It’s all about positioning,” she says. “Your resume is a marketing document and you want to position it for whatever you are going after. This means you play up the things employers are looking for and play down the things they are not.”

This same idea applies to more seasoned professionals. If you are applying for a job that you are not 100 percent qualified for, emphasise your strongest skills and greatest accomplishments to date, so that employers can focus on those.

Take an alternative approach

Shoot a YouTube video, build a website to tell your story, or create a blog showcasing your passion for the area you want to move into.

A growing number of companies and organisations are recognising and celebrating the fact that CVs are not only dull and bland, they are a terrible way of getting to know someone.

As a job applicant, consider applications that embrace a more interesting and story-based approach. For example create short YouTube videos to introduce yourself and share why you would be a great addition to the team, or invitations to share examples of projects and portfolios you have created or worked on.

Be proactive about building skills

During your job search, gather three to five job descriptions that represent the type of position you are looking for. Even if you don’t plan on applying to every job, having these descriptions side-by-side will give you a clear idea of the common skills employers are looking for in the particular role.

Demonstrate your softer side. Recent research shows that companies are struggling to find individuals who have the necessary soft skills to be successful. These include influencing others, collaborating across functions and diverse groups, solving ambiguous problems, and building strong networks. If these are your strengths, many employers may be open to overlooking a few technical shortfalls -which can likely be learned-to hire an employee who brings these coveted abilities. Today's market is shifting so quickly, employers need professionals who can keep up. And while the hard’ skills will continue to morph or be automated, the ability to cultivate relationships will continue to be in demand.

Look for endorsements

It is important to note that you are 10 times more likely to land a job when you have a relationship with someone at the company as our career expert literates. So in addition to playing up on your best skills and experiences, you should lean on your past colleagues, bosses, friends and alumni networks to see if there is anyone at that particular organisation or in your field who can help you land the job.

It is okay to reach out to people and ask for pearls of wisdom. These networks may help you with bumping your application up at a company and they can also help you with figuring out what you should emphasise.

Be confident

Even if you are convinced you don’t have the qualifications to snag the job, don’t let a recruiter see your concern. Looking confident is key. Many professionals climb the ladder by acting and sounding confident. Talking points that help you speak in a clear and confident manner will allow you to project charisma and confidence and that is always a bonus.