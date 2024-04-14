Nameless, Wahu land NipNap ambassadorial gig

Celebrity couple David Mathenge, commonly known as Nameless in entertainment circles, and his wife singer Rosemary Wahu Kagwi, have landed an ambassadorial gig.

Musical talents

The duo, known for their musical talents, are the official ambassadors for the upgraded NipNap Premium Baby Diapers.

Financial details of this deal have not been made public but the couple are set to have their images appear on the products.

Nameless and Wahu are among the most respected musicians in East Africa partly owing to their talented and successful careers plus the fact that the duo has been together for close to two decades without creating fuss related to celebrity couples.

New product

Besides, the couple’s third child namely Shiru welcomed in October 2022 will likely be the beneficiary of the new product.

NipNap Premium Baby Diapers are the latest product from the renowned Sai Pharmaceuticals Kenya Limited brand.

The product manufacturers told Nation the diapers are designed to offer Kenyan families access to safe, affordable and superior diapers.

The new NipNap Premium Baby Diapers feature advanced design elements including side barriers, stretchable ears and an elastic waistband, effectively preventing leaks and ensuring a snug fit.

Safeguard babies

Moreover, the diapers are equipped with a fast-absorbing 3D core and acquisition distribution layer (ADL), promoting dryness and comfort while safeguarding babies against rashes.

The enhanced absorption capacity of the core enables parents to save money by reducing the need for frequent changes allowing upto 12 hours’ dry comfort.

" By incorporating customer feedback and leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we have meticulously refined every aspect to exceed expectations," said Rajiv Joshi, Chief Executive of SPKL’s Hygiene Division.

He spoke at the launch of the product in Nairobi.

In Kenya, where roughly 1.8 million newborns enter the world each year, there's a population of around 5 million infants aged between 0-36 months, comprising roughly 10% of the total population.

Diaper consumption