Yusuf Hussein: I once lived in a single room with seven men

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, media personality Hussein Yusuf, known as Silva Kido, made the pivotal decision to leave his procurement career behind and fully commit to the world of digital content creation.

This transition has not only propelled Kido to become a household name in the digital realm, but has also completely transformed his life. Previously, he worked as a hawker, earning a modest income of no more than Sh30,000 per month.

His aspirations once led him to consider seeking employment in the Middle East as a driver immediately after completing high school. However, in the world of digital spaces, Kido's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, with his monthly earnings reaching an impressive Sh1 million. He now thrives as both an influencer and a brand ambassador for various renowned brands.

1. What field did you specialise in, and how does it contribute to your current work?

I got a diploma in Purchasing and Supplies (Procurement) from the Kenya Institute of Business Management in 2013. However, I have come to realise that this field doesn't align with my passion, and I want to pursue something more aligned with my interests and ambition of being a content creator.

As a result, I've made plans to return to school and study media. I'm set to enroll in a programme next year, driven by the aspiration to follow in the footsteps of individuals like CNN journalist Larry Madowo. I don't want to miss out on opportunities due to a lack of academic credentials.

2. Besides content creation, what other endeavors have you pursued in the past?

Initially, I worked as a conductor in Uganda, transporting tractors from Uganda to Juba. Due to the crisis there, I returned to my hometown in Bungoma.

Later, I relocated to Nairobi and became a hawker along University Way, selling second-hand clothes. Additionally, I took up acting as an extra activity to make ends meet in the city, earning around Sh350 for each show.

I wore many hats to survive in this city. I shared a single room with seven other young men. Despite the challenges, I persevered, and that's the message I have for any struggling youth in this city – never give up because one day, things will work out.

3. Tell us a bit about your journey into digital media journalism…What inspired you to pursue this career?

My entry into the world of digital journalism began in 2022 when we initiated SPM Buzz in collaboration with comedian Butita. I was fortunate to be among the select few who received training from the Media Council of Kenya, culminating in the acquisition of a journalism certificate.

As I began my journey as a media practitioner, I started recording with my smartphone, covering a wide array of subjects such as events, entertainment, sports, lifestyle, news, and arrivals at the airport, predominantly in the entertainment sector. I've always enjoyed highlighting the untold narratives in a distinctive manner. My goal is to make a positive impact and effecting change in the lives of others through various digital platforms.

4. What obstacles or difficulties have you faced within the realm of digital media, and what strategies have you employed to surmount them?

The most significant challenge is that bloggers as not being fully appreciated for the valuable work they do. Some individuals have not embraced the technological shift and still do not regard our content as legitimate news. We are working diligently to dispel the notion that digital media cannot deliver credible news. Another obstacle we encounter is the monetisation of our content. It has been a formidable challenge, but we are making steady progress. We have confidence in our chosen path, and we believe that our efforts will bear fruit.

Through training, workshops, exchange programmes, and collaborations with various individuals, we have devised ways of overcoming the rapid changes.

5.What advice would you give to aspiring digital media journalists who are looking to enter the field and build a successful career?