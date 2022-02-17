Young single parent

By  Angeline Ochieng  &  DANIEL OGETTA

What you need to know:

  • "The arrival of my baby was not very well planned for. The pregnancy came with a lot of challenges owing to the fact that I had no source of income. I was fully dependent on my parents. 


  • At some point, I resorted to doing part time jobs in order to buy a few items in preparation for the birth of my baby.


  • As an African woman, we are always advised to be patient in the face of financial constraints to avoid ‘losing’ our partners," Diana Olonde. 

