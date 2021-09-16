Young painter aspires to be the Da Vinci of our time

Photo credit: Pool

By  Daisy Okoti

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Early this year, Fridah was approached by an organisation called Jesuit Conference of Africa and Madagascar (JCAM), to do a series of paintings for them.


  • “The company was impressed with my work and they hosted a dinner in my honour, where I unveiled the paintings.


  • "The works of art were eventually displayed tastefully at their offices, something that made me feel very proud. It was a real win for me. Oh, and they paid me well!” she says.

Fridah Ijai, 25, first realised she was an artist when she was in class five.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.