Young clergy: We’re the hope of a faithless generation



In a world populated by millennials and Gen Zs, a lot is happening. These two generations have reshaped the workplace, transformed the dating scene, and are rethinking parenthood. At the centre of all these, religion is eroding.

Across social media platforms, it is easy to point out that there is a growing repulsion for matters of faith and reinforcement of secular worldview. More and younger people are shying away from traditional organised religious life, the career paths tied to it making religious leadership appear as a reserve for the old.

A 2018 survey by US-based Pew research revealed that millennials (those between the ages of 23 and 38) in particular are religiously unaffiliated. In fact, they are now almost as likely to say they have no religion.

For much of the country’s history, religion was seen as an obvious resource for moral and ethical development. However, these two dynamic generations are beginning to question the culture of faith and developing ties with other concepts such as social justice.

As this shift happens, are there youth ditching their careers and shelving their other ambitions for leadership in their religious outfits? And what are their experiences pursuing religious identities that their age mates are shaking off?

NASIBU SHEE, 26, IMAM AT JAMIA MOSQUE IN MAKUYU, MURANG’A COUNTY

A day in the life of Nasibu involves leading the five daily prayers, teaching Madrasa, and looking after Jamia Mosque, which he leads in Murang’a County.

“When I started leading prayers, engaging in conversations around topical issues, and giving faith messages at the mosque, there were many people who were in awe. I would get many questions regarding my age or have someone criticise my teachings.

And it is easy to see why. Many mosques are led by elderly Imams and here I was, in my early twenties. I wasn’t even married yet when I became an Imam.

Growing up, there were many religious leaders in my extended family and as much as I admired what they were doing, my passion was in education and media. However, due to financial constraints, none of that was possible.

An imamat course, which gives you the basics of becoming an Imam was my fallback plan—a decision that I don’t regret.

The best part about being a young Imam is that I get to interact with people of different age demographics. As such, I don’t feel like I am missing out or have the want to belong. What I didn’t know about this journey is that it is paved with expectations and that society puts us on a pedestal. Thankfully, I don’t have to worry much about that because my life is devoted to Islam and the community.

I have also noted that serving as an Imam actually draws me closer to God and shields me from many things such as drug abuse, sexual immorality and other stuff. This is my saving grace.

Further, I have a passion for teaching and this gives me an opportunity to talk to people around the different issues facing our society. For instance, during this electioneering period, I have been teaching a lot about peace and unity, inside and outside of the mosque.

My kind of lifestyle and the decision to become an Imam is one that many Muslims applaud me for and I have inspired some young people who have decided to become religious leaders out of my experience.”

PRECIOUS CALL, 28, MINISTRY TRAINER AT CITAM, THIKA TOWN

Before I joined Kenyatta University to pursue civil engineering, I was certain of one thing —that I would not get into church ministry. Years later, I am, serving in church and waiting to graduate with a master’s degree in biblical studies.

My parents were pastors (my father is now deceased) and I did not like the experience of being a pastor’s son. It all started when my father decided to resign his day job, which enabled us to lead a comfortable life and relocate to the village where he planted a church

Life changed. We were cash-strapped and they could not afford to send me to my secondary school of choice. I grew up feeling like his decision inconvenienced me.

Civil engineering was my escape and it gave me a feeling of freedom. Finally, I would get to do whatever I wanted. On the first week we reported to university, two of my friends with whom we had a music band, invited me to perform at a Christian Union event.

That one performance birthed others and I would later assume leadership roles in the students’ group. The burden to pursue ministry became weightier during my final year of studies. I realised that I really enjoy ministering to young people.

But, it was not easy. During my fourth year, my father died suddenly and the doctors concluded that he had suffered from hypertension. I knew that the stress was coming from the church—running a religious outfit is not an easy task.

There was so much hate, anger, and rage towards the ministry. After all, it had taken my father away. Still, I was destined to join it and I am contented.

I still practice civil engineering, but my heartbeat is not in the buildings but in the church.

On matters of faith, we are in a postmodern world where people are becoming more “aware” and have become huge critiques of faith. As a young pastor, it can be hard to express my faith and myself. There are places that I go and when I introduce myself as a pastor, I automatically see people building walls- how they talk or do things. There’s isolation.

Also, when you say you are a religious leader, what many people deduce is that you are a judgemental person and it gets to me sometimes. Again, there are people who have had bad experiences with church leaders and no longer see the church as a safe space. Now tie that to the hypocrisy depicted by some religious leaders.

However, one great lesson that I have picked along the way is that while some people will push me away, there are others who will embrace me and be keen to hear about the word and fellowship with me.

As a young person in active ministry, there are days that I wake up and I am sinking under the weight of societal expectations. It is like you are being watched even when no one is looking at you.

At 28, this is my definitive age and there are possibilities of making mistakes. As such, there are times that I find myself overly aware and sensitive. Thankfully, I have a strong support system and a community where I can be vulnerable and share my challenges without judgment.

Then, there are random moments when I wonder if I have lived my youthful life to the fullest. I ask myself, “Will I get to a certain age and regret it?” You know, not doing what my age mates are doing but I encourage myself that I have been preserved. Who knows what could have happened to me if I veered off the path?

The best part about what I do, and what carries the day is the impact I see on young people. I keep getting messages on social media from young people and even those who are older than me. I have positively touched their lives in one way or another.

Besides ministry in the church, I use social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to spread the gospel.

HINAL TAKAAR, 35, SERVES AT BAPS SWAMINARAYAN MANDIR TEMPLE IN NAIROBI

“I teach teenagers at the temple and also train Indian traditional dances.

Religion gives me a sense of belonging and community. Serving at the temple and especially serving teenagers gives me fulfillment and a sense of direction. In my perspective, one of the reasons why young people are deviating from religion is because they find it too limiting.

They are told, “No, this is not permissible” and they don’t want to abide by these rules. Others are seeking instant gratifications instead of long-term benefits.

I have friends, many of them, who don’t understand why I have chosen this path. They ask, “Why are you wasting your time?” I am a dentist by profession and I remember that when I went abroad for my studies, some of my friends in school saw it as an opportunity to break free, eat meat and consume alcohol.

They could not understand why I turned down requests to join them but as I went on, they respected my decisions. For most young people, there is fear of expressing themselves to other people because they don’t want to be judged or ridiculed. However, it is about staying true to one’s words and letting your actions speak for you.

I am surrounded by people who identify as “woke” and they can feel bad sometimes. They criticise our traditions and some even argue that I am wasting money in the temple. These are the same people who spend on alcohol and secular activities. Being woke is not a replacement for religion and spirituality.

As you grow older, like where I am now, these fears and the concern that you are missing out tend to dissipate. There are instances whereby I have allowed some of my friends to drag me to places that I wouldn’t go.

I usually go there, see the utter shallowness and I return home even with a stronger determination that I am on the right path. Whenever I have those few moments of “what if”, I step out and allow reality to kick me back to this space. Those regrets come, you step out and the reality kicks you back.

Notably, there seems to be a growing divide between those who are religious and active in ministry and those who are not. If you are going to be self-righteous and make others feel inferior because they are not ‘religious’, it breeds enmity and this should not be the case.