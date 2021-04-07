You will lose if you chase instant gratification

Photo credit: Pool

By  LILYS NJERU

What you need to know:

  • I have automated most of the processes I need to achieve my plans. I either outsource, collaborate or tap into family resources.


  • I have learned to delegate work that I do not enjoy doing or that won’t pay for my time unless it is a CSR activity or an investment with a futuristic goal.

Ruth Musembi, the CEO of SealComm Consulting Ltd, is also a proficient trainer, ordained pastor and a certified coach. In 2004, she transitioned from teaching to management, and in August 2019, Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK) admitted her to the College of Fellows, the highest honour for PR and Communication Management practitioners in Kenya.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.