Yes to dressing down in campus!

By Thomas Bosire

Many a comrade in public universities choose their own styles of dressing. But in private ones, you can’t dress to kill, lest you are found guilty of gorging everyone’s eyes out with your fashion sense. Recently, there was uproar when Strathmore University introduced new guidelines on dress code. Others dismissed it as an attempt to control students, while others proposed that university students should wear uniform. Uniform? Mama mia! Didn’t Mandela spend 27 years in prison so that all of us could be free?

It is for this reason that I am convinced that we, the ‘Luku Brigade’ in public campuses, are in danger. I have a feeling our administrators will try to ape the private universities and ask us to tone down our stylish attires. Won’t that put the sellers of alluring fish net stockings and denim skirts out of business? What will us men wear if not skinny, ragged jeans?

In my campus, for instance, on a moody, lecture-packed Monday, you’ll see students in all manner of sophisticated glam wear. The girls would make Kim Kardashian jealous with their figure hugging clothes. If you have the fashion taste of a village elder, you’re on your own. If you fancy promotional T-shirts bearing Kimbo, Colgate, Jogoo or any other household brand that has a hole in the armpits, sorry. Green striped track suits and bathing slippers are only for washamba.

If you dress as if you’re headed to the market, you will be left stealing glances like a land grabber and marveling at other comrades’ elegance. You will struggle to find your Monique among the hundreds of girls with hair dyed brown and red. She, Monique, is the trend setter. She never has any problem showing her thigh-land in outfits that are fit for a humid, breezy vacation in Watamu. Then there is Winnie with the big shades and colour blocked dungarees. She likes wearing tennis skirts that are shorter than Zakayo, and knee high boots. Adjacent to you sits Kamotho, who nonchalantly dresses in shorts and a singlet as if every day is easy Sunday. Martin, the class rep who should be a leader, has on a cap, and sweatpants. Most of the dudes have spiky hair and either Jordan or Airmax sneakers. The casual dress up might have you thinking we are ready for a trip instead of a lesson.