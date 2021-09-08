Year of the arts

Photo credit: Pool

By  DAISY OKOTI

What you need to know:

  • The Kenyan market does not appreciate art. People tend to appreciate art more when it is converted to every day functional items such as wall hangings, mirrors, key holders, bags, gift cards and so on.


  • Faith says she does not blame Kenyans for this since they have had only limited exposure to art. 


  • “By organising the first ever symposium cum residency, I think the government is on the right track when it comes to supporting visual artists,” she says.

The African Union has designated 2021 to be the year of “Arts, Culture and Heritage”. This year also marks “The International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development” declared by a United Nations General Assembly. It is against this backdrop that MyNetwork sits down with four young visual artists who use different mediums and forms.

