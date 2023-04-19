Woodball: What is it all about?

At age 22, Priscillah Chelimo Loyat is already a force to reckon with in woodball. The Mount Kenya University (MKU) student is the national champion of the golf-like sport that is played with a wooden mallet and wooden balls. In this sport, the objective is to hit the wooden balls through the gates. The player who manages to do this with the least strokes is the winner. Chelimo is only seven months old into the sport.

What exactly is woodball and What does it take to be a champion?

It takes resilience, sacrifice, discipline, consistency, sportsmanship and teamwork. Woodball is an individual sport, but even so, it takes at least four to six individual results to score for a team, so we need each other. A player who drags others down can never make it to the top.

In woodball, winning is not hard. But keeping the title or breaking the already set target is where the challenge lies. That is what will set you apart from other players. Discipline is also key. Our national team coach, Titus Mboya, is likely to drop even the best player if they are undisciplined. He normally says he would rather lose a championship with an obedient team than win with a team that lacks morals.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

How did you get into this sport?

Our school’s men’s woodball team captain, Remmy Otieno, inspired me to join the sport in September last year. He told me to join a group of woodball elites who were visiting MPesa Foundation Academy in Thika. At that time, I was just a beginner in the sport. Despite having played for only a month and a half, the woodball family trusted me and took me in. I ended up joining the best woodball players in the country in introducing the sport to young students at MPesa Foundation. Joining other elite players and coaches was a dream come true. The training grounds in Thika are fine and smooth, and the players are disciplined. After that event, I decided to go on with the training, and to work towards becoming the best player in Kenya.

Is there any woodball being played in Kenya, really?

The Kenya national team is ranked the best in East Africa as well as on the continent, followed by Uganda. In November 2019, Kenya was ranked second when it hosted the first Africa Woodball championships at the United States International University (USIU). In world rankings, we are fifth behind Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan and India. We hope to improve our position when we compete in the Beach World Cup trials in Uganda in May this year.

You are also training to become a teacher…

The inspiration to study teaching came from my primary school mathematics teacher, Isaiah Lotulia from Ortum Messiah Academy. I was impressed by how he always encouraged students to pursue their dreams. When I become a teacher, I can introduce wood ball to my students. I dream of a day when the sport will be played in all secondary schools.

How important do you think extra-curricular activities are to university students?

I believe they are an essential part of the educational experience, and aid in the holistic development of a student. Co-curricular activities help one prepare for the real world. They provide valuable opportunities for students to develop their skills, explore new interests and build relationships in a fun, low-pressure environment.