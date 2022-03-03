With rising food prices, slim is now very possible

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Thomas Nyauncho

What you need to know:

  • Last month, my stars aligned and I won a staggering Sh2,000 on Sportpesa. I immediately began bouncing my way to the local supermarket.


  • I am used to window shopping but on that day, under the influence of my “big cash,” I held a shopping basket like a rich housewife.


  • I was shocked! At the cooking oil section, the price tags were as horrifying as my high school physics exam results.

Hunger has made slim possible for comrades. Eating three meals a day is now a luxury. Like the unwelcome guest it is, intermittent fasting has entered our food timetables. I woke up to a peaceful demonstration at my bedsitter today. My defacto roommates – cockroaches and rats – were protesting, holding up placards and chanting at the top of their screeching voices. The spokesperson, a scrawny rat, shouted in a shrill voice, “It’s been two weeks since we received our dues in form of leftover food. We demand an explanation!”

