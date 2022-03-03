With rising food prices, slim is now very possible

Hunger has made slim possible for comrades. Eating three meals a day is now a luxury. Like the unwelcome guest it is, intermittent fasting has entered our food timetables. I woke up to a peaceful demonstration at my bedsitter today. My defacto roommates – cockroaches and rats – were protesting, holding up placards and chanting at the top of their screeching voices. The spokesperson, a scrawny rat, shouted in a shrill voice, “It’s been two weeks since we received our dues in form of leftover food. We demand an explanation!”

I have no Indian descent but I got incensed. I blustered some Russian words and descended on the filthy pests with my missile-like slippers. Using my giant foot, I exterminated a few cockroaches as the rats scampered up the roof and stared defiantly at me from there. I swept up the scene of action and sent the kaput roaches to the trash can. And then it dawned on me. How come I didn’t have any trash? Was I really a man? I would be a feminist’s favourite! I quickly looked around my matchbox of a room and confirmed my fears. I felt the disappointment of a resident of Shamakhokho upon realising that the unga grinding station was no longer working. I had no foodstuffs. None. Not even salt to lick my wounds with. Essentially, I was a deadbeat provider to the roaches and rats The protest was justified!

Last month, my stars aligned and I won a staggering Sh2,000 on Sportpesa. I immediately began bouncing my way to the local supermarket. I am used to window shopping but on that day, under the influence of my “big cash,” I held a shopping basket like a rich housewife. I was shocked! At the cooking oil section, the price tags were as horrifying as my high school physics exam results. I immediately remembered Kamotho’s butchery which sold cow’s fat and opted for that alternative before quickly heading to the cashier.