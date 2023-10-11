Willis Raburu: Losing a child is an experience that nothing can ever prepare you for

Media personality Willis Raburu opens up about his evolving career and his deep commitment to promoting mental health and wellness. The father of three opens up about grieving his first daughter and how that has impacted his life, and discusses his desire to leave a lasting legacy defined by courage, resilience, and unwavering self-belief.



1. What's the one piece of advice you hope to pass down to your children?

Never stop believing. The world is full of ups and downs, but you must never stop believing, in yourself, and in a higher power. You must subscribe to something. You must have such a belief in yourself that it becomes impossible for someone to devalue you. You are the prize.

2. If you could contribute to a cause that would change the world, what would it be?

I am deeply committed to promoting education, particularly for underprivileged children and marginalised communities. Education is a powerful tool that can break the cycle of poverty, empower individuals and drive societal progress. In Kenya, and indeed in many parts of the world, there are still far too many children who lack access to quality education.

I would work tirelessly to support initiatives that aim to provide educational opportunities to these children, whether through building schools, providing scholarships, or improving the quality of existing educational institutions.

I would use my platform to raise awareness about pressing environmental issues, such as climate change and conservation. Kenya's natural beauty and biodiversity are treasures that must be preserved for future generations. By advocating for sustainable practices, supporting conservation efforts, and educating the public about the importance of environmental stewardship, we can contribute to a healthier planet.

I would also be dedicated to promoting unity, inclusivity, and tolerance within Kenya and beyond. Social cohesion and understanding among diverse communities are essential for peace and progress. By using my influence to foster dialogue, celebrate our cultural diversity, and address issues of social injustice, I believe we can create a more harmonious and equitable society.

3. Describe a life lesson that transformed your perspective…

Life goes on. No matter the pain, the process, the time…life goes on. My motto is, successful people look like you, and God loves you, and that will never change.

4. You recently left Citizen TV after working there for more than a decade and took a new job. What has your recent transition taught you?

That the only constant thing is change. You must believe in yourself, be willing to bet on yourself, and know that you are destined for greatness. We are not just accidents looking for a place to happen, we are God's favourites, and we are made on purpose, for a purpose.

5. If you could compose a heartfelt letter to your former self, what would you tell him?

I'd start by reminding me to never underestimate the incredible strength within me. Life will present moments that feel like an overwhelming storm, as if the weight of your trials is unbearable. Yet, I want you to understand that you will always rise above those challenges, without exception.

Losing a child is an experience that nothing can ever prepare you for, and it is perfectly acceptable to grieve and lean on others for support. Keep in mind that seeking solace in others during your darkest days is not a sign of weakness. In time, you will discover a way to honour your child's memory while finding moments of joy and a renewed sense of purpose in life.

Throughout your life's journey, it is crucial to stay authentic and true to yourself. Never let fame or success alter your core identity. Your authenticity will serve as a guiding light for those grappling with their own tribulations.