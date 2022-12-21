Will this really be a festive season?

BY Mwende Karimi

Well, now that the December holiday is here, we are all excited about the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations. Students are at home because schools are closed, and most parents are racking their heads trying to figure out how they will provide for their children who are at home. The harsh economy is hard on everyone and we are all just doing the best we can.

As the prices of fuel, foodstuff and other utilities continue to rise, everybody is complaining here and there that nobody is caring about the poor who are unable to provide for themselves, leave alone provide for others. To make matters worse, we are also dealing with high taxation in almost all areas of life, which has led to a sharp and undesirable rise in the standards of living for every one. The rise of fuel prices due to the war between Russia and Ukraine has led to a rise in transport costs. University students are struggling to afford foodstuff, and they have even come up with the phrase inama ipite, which refers to the now familiar strategy of missing a meal due to lack of funds. Their parents are encouraged to send them money for pocket money so they can afford their meals, but back home, those parents are also struggling to make ends meet. For those who await the December holidays to travel upcountry to bond with their families, things may be difficult because they will have to pay a lot more in terms of fare.

In Nairobi and most towns, residents are experiencing an increase in insecurity. University students frequently encounter people who threaten them with guns and knives and force them to hand over their laptops, phones and jewelry. Although experts suggest that the main cause of rising insecurity could be drug abuse and financial instability, high cost of living is actually a huge contributing factor. Some who have no other means of making money can be tempted to indulge in criminal activities to provide for their families. This causes fear among citizens and as a result, many now wonder whether this will be a time for celebration, or a season of pondering on the many challenges they face. For this, most students have resorted to either avoiding classes altogether, or leaving their gadgets at home.

Climate change is another issue. Residents of some counties in the north eastern region are facing hunger and starvation, which has led to the death of many people and their animals. These deaths caused by hunger and starvation are muting the excitement of this festive season. The same goes for all the challenges that Kenyans are enduring, such as the soaring cost of living, rising insecurity cases and hike in transport costs.