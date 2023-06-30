Why we are no longer doing it

In a world where temptations abound and instant gratification is king, there is a class of young people who have chosen an unpopular path in their journeys of self-discovery.

Although they previously engaged in sexual activities, they have now chosen to practise abstinence.

According to research by the National Library of Medicine on contraception and sexuality among youth in Kenya, 52 per cent of Kenyan youth aged between 15 and 19 years are sexually active and specifically, 39 per cent and 65 per cent of unmarried Kenyan girls and boys respectively have had sexual intercourse. This is attributed to mass media’s portrayal of sex as exciting, trendy and risk-free.

Worldwide, studies on adolescent sexual behaviour show that young people’s premarital sexual encounters are generally unplanned, infrequent and sporadic, a pattern that pre-disposes the youth to unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

This week, MyNetwork brings you the captivating stories of four youths who have chosen to practise abstinence, at least for now.

Jimmy Kisakwa, 29. Photo credit: Pool



Jimmy Kisakwa,29

Freelance Writer

I have been practising abstinence since November 2022 for various reasons, chief among them, economic hardships. Maintaining an intimate relationship can be difficult.

I have always believed that a man should take care of his partner, provide for her needs and support her financially. However, given my current financial situation, I am unable to provide for myself, let alone take care of a woman the way I believe she deserves.

Therefore, I decided to adopt a frugal lifestyle and cut back on non-essential expenses.

This means avoiding activities like going on dates, buying expensive gifts, or pampering a woman with beauty products. These luxuries are simply beyond my financial capability at the moment.

Additionally, I am acutely aware that there are so many risks in this world, including sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). I am unwilling to engage in intimate relationships without proper protection. That is a risk I am not willing to take, especially now that I am in a season of financial instability.

Moreover, I do not wish to bring a child into this world when I am not financially able to provide for them. Additionally, my spiritual beliefs have influenced my decision to abstain.

The teachings I received in my youth about the sanctity of virginity and chastity have shaped my current values and lifestyle choices.

Although I have made mistakes in the past, I am actively working on strengthening my relationship with my maker. Through this period of abstinence, I am taking time to re-strategise and concentrate on building a stable foundation for my future.

My goal is to provide my future wife with a good life and create a stable and loving environment for the family we will have.

I believe that by making these choices at this early stage, I can lay the groundwork for a better life and be in a position to offer the love, care, and financial stability that is required in a committed relationship.

Photo credit: Pool



Mary Kamwende, 29

Advocate for Sexual and Reproductive Health for people living with disability

My life experiences have led me to choose the path of advocacy. I am a sexual and reproductive health champion, particularly for individuals living with disabilities. My journey began in October 2021, a period that remains etched in my mind since it was when I left a toxic marriage.

In hindsight, I now realise that my perspective on relationships and sexuality was shaped by my own experiences and challenges. After completing my secondary education, I found myself in a ‘situationship’ with a 29-year-old man. I was aged 19 at the time.

I come from a family where sex was considered taboo, and this relationship completely changed my views and gave me a platform to explore my sexuality. However, after we separated in 2014, I carried the baggage of shame and ignorance into my subsequent relationships. In 2015, I left home and sought refuge with a friend in Ngara, Nairobi.

In her house, I felt free to relate with anybody and would attend parties as often as I wanted. Unfortunately, my life took a detour a year later when I became pregnant at the age of 21. Tragically, the pregnancy turned out to be ectopic (a pregnancy in which the fertilised egg implants outside the uterus), which put my life in grave danger.

I underwent surgery which resulted in the removal of one of my fallopian tubes. A few months later, I experienced a miscarriage, further adding to my emotional and physical struggles. These experiences left me feeling isolated and alone, without support from my family.

I faced all my life’s challenges on my own, and I believe it is because of this that I jumped into another toxic relationship. I failed to see the warning signs, and the man became violent. He was so violent that he once broke my rib. After enduring this physical abuse for three years, we eventually separated.

Shortly after this, I discovered I was pregnant once again, and tragically, it was another ectopic pregnancy. Another surgery was done, and my remaining fallopian tube was removed. Throughout this period of turbulence, I am glad I did not contract any sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

However, these traumas left me very afraid of new relationships. At one point, I even battled suicidal thoughts. I reached out to my family in search of support, and they helped me get therapy and counselling.

I have since embarked on a journey of recovery, prioritising my mental health and building a stronger relationship with God.

Through self-reflection and being deliberate about personal growth, I have learnt to balance my emotions and master my feelings. I am now at a point where I am open to dating again. Drawing from my life experiences, I have found a sense of purpose in educating young girls about the dangers of engaging in intimate relationships at an early age.

I am committed to using my voice and sharing my story to champion sexual and reproductive health, particularly for individuals living with disabilities. I don’t wish to have a child, ever. This is a truth I have made peace with.

By leveraging my own journey and the lessons I have learnt, I aspire to empower others to make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive well-being. It is my hope that through education and awareness, I can create a safer and healthier environment for the people around me, including those living with disabilities, so that they can embrace their sexuality and make choices that promote their overall well-being.



Celestine Awino Ochieng, 22

Casual Labourer

I embarked on this transformative journey of sexual abstinence just one month ago, and already I am witnessing a profound change in my life. My decision to embrace abstinence stems from a strong desire to focus on personal growth and self-improvement.

I currently reside in the vibrant neighbourhood of Mathare, Madoya area in Nairobi, and there is so much promiscuity around. The key thing that motivated me to choose abstinence is my unwavering commitment to making my health a priority. By abstaining from sexual activity, I can avoid the potential risks associated with unprotected sex, such as unintended pregnancies and STIs.

This conscious choice empowers me with a great deal of control over my sexual health, enabling me to make informed decisions whenever I am ready. Through abstinence, I have rediscovered valuable lessons on self-discipline and patience.

Through this process, I have developed a deeper understanding of my personal boundaries, desires, and expectations in relationships. It has provided me with the opportunity to reflect and gain clarity about what I truly want from future romantic connections. Practising effective communication has also become my mantra going forward.

I have learnt to establish clear and open lines of communication with potential suitors, and to talk about my needs and boundaries honestly. This open style of communication allows for a deeper level of understanding and respect within relationships. It has been just one month into this transformative journey, and I have already witnessed the positive impact it has had in my life.

Abstinence has granted me the space to focus on personal growth, self-discovery, and the pursuit of my dreams. It has allowed me to invest my energy in building a strong foundation for my future, both personally and professionally. By choosing abstinence, I am embracing a lifestyle that promotes self-control, personal well-being, and informed decision-making.

It is a journey that empowers me to take charge of my own happiness and embrace the incredible potential that lies within me. As I continue on this path of abstinence, I am excited about the personal growth and self-discovery that awaits me. I am committed to nurturing healthy and meaningful relationships built on clear communication, mutual respect, and shared values.

My one-month journey of abstinence is a testament to my dedication to self-improvement, personal well-being, and making informed choices. I look forward to the continued growth and the incredible possibilities that lie ahead on this transformative journey.

Photo credit: Pool



Kipkoech Chepkwony, 24

Freelance Academic Writer

I chose to begin practising abstinence at the beginning of this year. My decision came after a period of deep reflection on my past experiences, and it was borne of a strong desire to align my actions with my personal goals.

By consciously refraining from any sexual activity, I have opened a new chapter in my life, prioritising my emotional and mental well-being. One significant motivation behind my choice is the need to redirect my focus towards self-care and personal growth. I realised that in the past, I often neglected my own desires and boundaries.

This period of sexual inactivity has allowed me to reevaluate my values and beliefs about sex, love and relationships, and has empowered me to make informed decisions when it comes to intimate relationships. Through this journey, I have gained profound insights into my own desires, expectations and needs.

It has been a period of self-discovery and self-discipline, enabling me to set clearer boundaries and effectively communicate my needs and intentions to potential partners. Beyond personal growth, choosing sexual abstinence aligns with my broader personal values and goals.

I prioritise both my emotional and physical well-being, recognising the risks associated with unprotected sex, such as unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). By abstaining, I can safeguard my health and make intentional choices when the time is right for me. This journey has made me realise that patience, self-discipline, and effective communication in relationships is extremely important.

It has taught me to value and cherish emotional connection with those I love, and showed me the significance of open and honest dialogue. To wrap it up, my journey of sexual inactivity is a testament to my commitment to personal growth, emotional well-being, and the importance of aligning my choices with my core values.

It is a transformative path that has taught me invaluable lessons about self-discovery, self-discipline, and effective communication. By embracing sexual abstinence, I am embracing a new chapter in my life that fosters personal fulfilment, meaningful connections, and a deeper understanding of my own desires and boundaries.