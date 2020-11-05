Why the need for regular training?



BY JAMES KAHONGEH

According to Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, training employees isn’t optional.

‘‘If your best employees are not growing in their careers as the business gains traction, the workers will quickly lose enthusiasm and before you know it, you will be dealing with unsatisfied customers and employees,’’ Sir Branson says.

So, why is training and retraining necessary for both professionals and employers?

Keeps employees engaged

Workplace training is an opportunity for employees to converge, interact and share ideas and perspectives about their work environment and careers. By constantly training their workers, organisations nurture a more cohesive workforce that is bound by shared values and vision.

Diversity

There’s no better way to become an open-minded professional than by constantly connecting with people from other sociocultural and professional backgrounds. By participating in diversity and inclusion training sessions, one gets to appreciate and be tolerant to divergent views. These ethics are necessary in workplace relations between colleagues.

Overcomes limitations

Even with your skill-set and competencies, sometimes there are tasks that you can’t perform as a professional. As a journalist, for instance, acquiring training on video editing will empower you to take on assignments that may require audio-visual presentation. In a nutshell, it broadens your range of skills, which not only makes you more dependable, but promises better compensation as well.

Boosts performance

Sometimes training takes the form of reminders and not necessarily the acquisition of new knowledge. Fresh training polishes up our abilities and helps us to apply the knowledge better in our work. It also helps to keep workers grounded in their respective roles. The net effect of training is solid performances and efficient discharge of one’s duties.

Better retention of talent

With the changing playfield, organisations are compelled to bring on board fresh talent with the requisite skills to move the business forward. Naturally, this results in job losses for those who may not possess the required competencies. When you acquire training that is in line with your employer’s vision, you boost your retention odds, especially during transitions when jobs are at stake. Besides, training sometimes inspires a sense of loyalty to employers. Some people would want to stay with their employer longer after training as a sign of gratitude.

Jkgitau@ke.nationmedia.com