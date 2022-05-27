Why organised internships are godsent

‘Half-baked, inept, unqualified and unfit are among the terms most employers have for years used to describe individuals newly employed after graduating from college.

The challenge that has persisted for decades is largely caused by the lack of opportunities for internship (during one’s college sabbatical) and attachment (for graduates).

Getting a dream internship after college may be one of the hardest things to achieve in most developing, considering that it’s a basic requirement before one gets to practice their actual career.

One of the major problems reported by most students seeking internships on their own is that they end up being allocated departments or fields that don’t match their training or dream careers.

The mismatch is usually as a result of the limited access to trainee opportunities. This is, however, slowly changing following a new internship scheme where the government offers tax relief to corporates that absorb up to 10 interns.

More organisations are now taking up trainees to leverage on the incentive. A number of employers have even formed organised programmes to support college students find their dream practicums, making the process less hectic for the comrades.

Some of the organisations include telco giant Safaricom, Absa Bank, Public Service Commission (PSC), Kenya Revenue Authority and Network Kenya.

Also in the list is Elite Digital Solutions, the long-term company that resells Apple Premium electronics in Kenya. According to its human resource manager, Salima Khalani, internships play a key role in providing insights of the real world to the graduates.

“They are able to experience the work environment, culture, ethics and see how their college training will be applied in the world of work. They also get to experience the implementation of their learning, innovate and experiment their ideas as freshly learnt in school,” says Ms Khalani.

The Elite Digital officer adds that a three-month period is sufficient to give interns a real time feel of the workplace happenings, enabling them to prepare psychologically and professionally for the same.

In her response to institutions that charge those seeking internship, she says: “I would not be in favour of a regime that charges interns a fee, we should instead offer them a stipend for motivation.”

According to the HR manager, internship is an opportunity that enables the graduates to gain meaningful work experience while still studying.

“How else does one understand the dress code, importance of keeping time and essence of meetings and deadlines?

“By hiring young interns, we also get the contributions of ‘Generation Z’ that give us important insights and enable us to make products and package our services in a way that makes us relevant to the next generation of customers,” she says.

Organised internships, Ms Khalani says, have clear objectives and can be better monitored while interns gain skills that employers look for. The organisations also get a leeway to contribute to the curriculum, thereby making college training relevant and in sync with the job market needs.

While internships are necessary, the opportunities sought by college trainees are harder to find due to lack of a seamless working relationship between academia and the job market.

“Everyone agrees internship is a major remedy to poor work ethic among fresh graduates and Kenya is now creating internship programmes in the private and public sector.”

“Internships are opportunities to learn and get a feel of the work environment. Interns should take full advantage of these opportunities and greatly benefit graduates who are ready to enter the job market,” she adds.

Statistics show that universities continue enrolling an increased number of students, which is currently over 500,000 every year. This is in addition to the high number of those joining colleges and tertiary institutions.

Some of the beneficiaries of organised internship programs say the system is fruitful and should be adopted by more institutions.

Rakeli Njoki Kuria, 23, Strathmore University, Bachelor of Commerce, double major entrepreneurship and finance

My first internship was a requirement, and was part of the curriculum.

At the institution, it’s referred to as work-based learning and is done after completing service based learning (community service).

This is normally at the end of the third or fourth year, depending on the student. So I chose to do mine in the middle of my fourth year.

I had interned at two different start-ups before Absa Bank, which I joined with ease, I didn’t have to look for opportunities because I already was aware and part of the organising team of a comprehensive internship process called the Supplier Sustainability Programme, sponsored by the bank.

First, Absa allowed us to interact with their personnel from different departments, who explained to us what they do on a day-to-day basis.

We learnt Absa’s history, its organisational structure and the personal professional journeys of the staffers, besides them imparting some advice.

We also did strength assessment tests and worked with specialists who helped us understand and build on our own abilities.

The supplier sustainability programme has a team seconded to it who guide and train interns regarding the job industry. They call it the ‘world of work’.

Through the world of work, I had an eye-opening experience of the corporate field that a fresh graduate who has not had an internship will ever understand.

Due to my university’s prior arrangements, I knew my place of internship almost two months prior to starting it. This saved me a lot of time and the usual stress of seeking training vacancies.

The earned experience was a great advantage on my resume. It gave me an insight into what work life is like, as well as a number of skills that I utilise in my personal and professional life. I recommend students to take up internships.

Time management is one of the key lessons I learned from the programme. This is because of balancing work and school.

I learnt how important it is to take initiative and lean in into opportunities, whether you feel prepared or not. Things always fall into place as long as you adopt proper time management.

I also got to appreciate the importance of having good mentors and people to guide and support you on your career journey.

David Odipo, 23, Bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship and finance, Strathmore University

I applied for an internship while in my fourth year at university, having already undertaken the work-based attachment programme in my third year at the Nairobi City County Government.

The internship opportunity involved developing sustainable solutions for Absa Bank and its suppliers, something I am passionate about. I believe sustainability is all about fulfilling the needs of the current generation while taking into consideration the next generation.

The experience was relatively smooth with the organised programme. I was quite fortunate to have gotten a chance to intern at Absa on my first try, having gone through an interview and passed.

I am aware that this is not often the case when seeking apprenticeship, let alone jobs, so I took it very seriously.

The challenge I faced was trusting that a potential employer can be good at accommodating diversity amongst staff by considering factors such as culture, personalities and need to offer stipends. I would like to think that it’s the deal breaker for many applicants too.

Students getting a chance to attend an organised internship programme enjoys a higher chance of getting employed.

Before settling on it, I also had to proactively search for openings. In any case, it was not difficult to find them through websites of big corporations.

At Absa , there’s a programme called ‘ready to work’, that helps interns go through their training process successfully. During my induction, I undertook the (ready-to-work) process, and it equipped me with the necessary skills to smoothen the experience during the period of the internship.

It’s through it that I got a chance to enter ‘big’ offices and interact with the bank’s senior personnel. That boosted my confidence as a job seeker and enriched my resume.

I was shown around the office and introduced to all the members of the finance department, including those who had been working from home when I started.

Some of my classmates, I must say, did not get the best experience starting off in work life. I have some colleagues who didn’t land opportunities as soon as they had wished and some are still scouting for jobs to date.

Internships, no doubt, are a stand-out experience to potential employers and I would recommend such programmes to anyone looking for a possible best start to their career.

I also recommend anyone still looking for internship to take advantage of free soft skills courses on platforms such as the Ajira, Google digital skills and ready to work. They will distinguish you from other candidates during the vetting process.

Absa offered me the best working experience so far; essentially, about creating solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems.

From the entire sustainability internship, I learnt the need to educate others on the importance of a sustainable future, which includes replacing petroleum or combustion engines vehicles with the electric versions, and whistleblowing on unsustainable practices by companies.

I valued the experience working with fixed assets, financial statements and making sense of trends, and new technologies such as the business software called System Application and Products.

I also got to appreciate the value of hard work. The bank is always at the top of its game in many regards, and their accomplishments can be attributed to the personnel, who I found to be focused, passionate and true team players.

David Juma, 27, Bachelor of applied communications (corporate), Multimedia University of Kenya

I took up my first attachment under the Public Service Commission (PSC) internship programme, after graduation and was posted to the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology.

I got the opportunity via the Ajira Digital platform that requires one to be a fresh graduate to qualify for the govrenmnet training slot.

Initially, it was a big challenge finding internship, the employers I approached gave me a ‘regret’ response. Most organisations had closed the application process by the time I was graduating, so I had to wait longer for the next vacancy advertisements.

The internship concept is relatively new in Kenya. Most companies are still formulating programmes for the same. This includes setting up internal teams as well as drawing assimilation processes within their firms.

Employees must also be taken through the internship manual to ensure a smooth flow of the programme upon implementation.

Another challenge is that some organisation policies stipulate that a person must be a fresh undergraduate or within 12 months of graduating to qualify for attachment. This locks out a good number of graduates who didn’t secure the training opportunities within that period of one year.

Checking into human resource offices to seek an internship position was another nightmare since most organisations close their doors for walk-ins. Some firms have policies that bar walk-ins who may be seeking such slots.

With the organised internships run by various organisations, there are a number of challenges that need ironing out.

There’s, however, salvation as PSC runs a similar annual programme where interested students can apply online. It’s a highly competitive process. Interestingly, the commission receives overwhelming applications of close to 10,000, yet only about 2,500 positions are available.

Despite the rigorous application process, the positions are not guaranteed for the comrades as only a few make it to the shortlist, followed by a panel interview requiring them to hone their earlier pitches.

Under the Ajira programme, we had a two-week induction program which was quite helpful in settling down in select government departments.

Chances of getting absorbed through organised programmes upon completion of their internship is much higher while on the other hand, individuals who choose to seek internships independently have close to zero chances of being absorbed.

I would recommend any kind of internship though. The main purpose is to get market experience, so just take whatever comes your way and be open-minded.

One of my greatest lessons was that nothing is guaranteed, especially in the world of careers and employment. Do your job diligently and someone might notice you within or without the organisation that you are interning for.