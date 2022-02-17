Why I can't, won't vote

What you need to know:

  • I will tell you why I won’t bother. The same electoral body that lost a landmark case at the Supreme Court for failing in their mandate during the last elections is still with us.


  • The same politicians who’ve previously been accused of grand theft will be on the ballot.


  • Imagine preparing white rice in a dirty pot. How white is the rice likely to be?

I am tempted to start a movement to tell people that it is OK not to vote. At least in this country. I badly want to believe our votes count, that our votes can change things, but I am shown every day that they do not. There seems to be a disconnect between what should happen and what we know happens, and keeps happening. And voting does not seem to cure this. 

