When you’re just not cut out for a 9-to-5 job

By Tonny Ogwa

You tried. You really did. You tried to be diligent. You’re diligent, most of the time, but it doesn’t always come naturally, especially when you’re under the confines of walls and rules and the eight-to-five structure of slavery. But you tried all the same. No, you did more than try. You went hard at it. You were going to become the greatest corporate employee even if it killed you.

Min Jii called you on the evening of your first day. Min Jii never calls unless she wants to berate you over something she thinks you’re not doing and you should be doing, or something she thinks you’re doing and you should only do over her dead body, or something someone told her you are doing and... well, you get the drift. Sometimes she can also call to ask, accusingly, about a missing chicken, plate, or anything, even though you haven’t been home in months.

But this evening, she had called and for once, she did not sound like she would have preferred carrying a pawpaw for nine months instead of you. “This job will give you the discipline you need,” she had beamed.

“Yes,” you had replied because when Min Jii speaks, her words are always semi statements, semi questions, and if you still want to be the son she gave birth to, you better mouth Yes to everything she says.

“We pay better than most companies in the country,” the HR with a forested chin had said during orientation. Until then, you had never seen an HR officer who kept a beard. You even thought it was biologically impossible for HRs to grow a beard. This one had a beard alright, and he touched it often, as if to check if it had grown an inch since the last 10 seconds.

He said something about “better pay” and that was all you needed to hear. After all, you could do with some money right now. You could do with a lot of money, actually. You see, recently, you met this girl who is way above your league. Now when cockroaches are your roommates, and whitecap is your ‘favorite’ drink, most girls are above your league. But this one smelled like Manji biscuits and had these soft pillow lips, which you like very much. And she liked you too, you think.

Problem is, whenever she suggested a perfect Saturday afternoon at Red Ginger, or Chekafe, or any of those fancy Nairobi joints where rich kids meet to engage in worthless casuistry as they live out their meaningless existence, you suddenly developed a headache on your chest or found yourself in Kapenguria for “work”.

Once, she even subtly suggested she would settle the bills. “My treat,” she had quipped.

But you’re a son of your ancestors. Your great grandfather, Nyochieng Kogiri, killed a grown lion with his bare hands, roasted its heart, and drank its blood. The same lion’s blood courses through your veins, and Nyochieng and all your ancestors would roll in their pantheon a million times over if they learned that women pay your bills in Nairobi.

But you just couldn’t stay at that workplace. You were good at your work. You were great. But you just hated being there. Being part of those smartly dressed corporate robots who seemed to have no lives beyond the office walls.

Maybe it was the lights that hung too low, they looked like they were judging you. Or the coffee that tasted like a charcoal juice. Or the bread that was harder than the Data Structures and Algorithm exam. Or the mean office manager (or whatever title she prefers) who insisted on cleaning your space just after you’d sat down.

Whatever it was, after three days, you were certain that you sucked at being an employee, and a day more in there would definitely kill you. And you’ve never been more certain about anything in this life.

Resigning was the biggest decision you’ve ever made in your 25 years under the sun.

Listen. Until then, you had never really been placed in a position where you had to make decisions about your life. Things have always sort of just happened, and you consequentially forge your path. You do one thing that leads to another that leads to another and leads to another.

You’re like a river flowing free. You are like an eagle soaring above the clouds, watching the world like the gods. You are like a wolf surging through the wild just because it can. You cannot be tamed and neither can you be caged. You just want to be. You want to create beyond the confines of human limitations. You are too complex for a system and certainly too restless for a routine.

And yet, sometimes you wish you were not.

In this life, you are either born simple or you are born, well, otherwise. Simple people know contentment. They do not desire more than they have. They are not troubled by ambition, grandeur, or some devotion to beauty. The ghosts of things yet to be created do not haunt them in their sleep. Their appetite is not soured by the constant crippling feeling of inadequacy. They are confident of their place in the universe and do not have trouble seeking meaning beyond what already is. They embrace routine and blossom in structure. See?

Oh, how you admire them, their lightness, their complacency.

You want to be the person who gets happy waking up early and coming back home late after a gratifying day at the office. You want to be the person who will be contented living in the now instead of dreaming of what could be. You want to be the person who flourishes in a system. You want to be simple.

And one day when you’re done looking, and the sunset years come knocking on your knees, the corporate will tap you on the shoulder and say, “Son of Min Jii, you’re now free.” You can only pray that when that day comes, it finds you with something more than a sterling career.

But you aren’t simple. And this isn’t your path, is it? Who knows. Time’s got all the answers. Let's see what it says in the long run about you quitting your job at the age of 25.