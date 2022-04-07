When will this virus named “landlord” end?

Due to the high cost of living, rents are being hiked at an alarming rate. I’ve reached a point where I am considering moving back in with my folks, although I doubt I’ll find a great feast awaiting me like the prodigal son. With my meagre salary which has remained static for years, I am simply unable to keep pace with the astronomical hikes in rent and the cost of living.

I have lived in rental houses for years now, and the thought that I will have to put up with these inconsiderate people for many more years drives me crazy. I recall with nostalgia when I was university, burying my head deep in books and eager to prove that I was among the crème de la crème of society. I expected a blissful life afterwards but alas! All hope dissolved as soon as I graduated and found the job hunting process hard as a rock. For consolation, I watched several YouTube videos, which gave an in-depth explanation of how the law of attraction works. At one point, all I had left to do was to manifest. Surely, now that I had learnt how to manifest and was armed with a degree, no hurdle would be unjumpable. How wrong I was!

In my folly, I presumed a good shelter for a learned lady like me was important, so I set my mind on residing in one of the posh estates of Nairobi, preferably Lavington or Kileleshwa. In any case, a good job was just around the corner, or so I thought. From my bedroom window, I wanted to get an uninterrupted view of the city centre. I was also keen to live in an apartment full of ‘big boys’.

It didn’t take long for me to realise these were silly pipe dreams. To my friends who are still in campus, hear me, huku nje ni kunoma! I tarmacked for so long that I was left with only one worn out pair of shoes. Then I found a temporary job whose title was just attractive enough to sway my attention from the salary offer. When the excitement eventually passed and I was able to ask how much I would be paid, I almost died of disappointment. Simple mathematics dictated that even with a 50 per cent raise, my earnings were nowhere near enough to cater for my rent in Nairobi, let alone in Kileleshwa.

Left with no option, I resigned to fate and got a small house in the suburbs, which was quite far from my workplace. And by the way, getting a cost-friendly house was an acrobatic fete and when I finally found a decent house, my worn out shoes finally fell apart on my doorstep.

That is how I started my dalliance with a virus I like to call my landlord. To date, landlord has taken such firm root inside me, circulating defiantly in my blood. No doctor has been able to drain it from my system. The virus is not impressed with my inconsistency when it comes to paying rent. And now that I have accumulated unpaid rent for five months now, I’m sure he knows the truth. I may never be able to repay him. I don’t know what his plan is but I won’t be surprised if I go back home today and find my belongings on the street. Anyway I have accepted my fate. I am not dreaming of Kileleshwa anymore. I just want anything that will help me rid myself of “the virus”.