When things fall apart while moving out at night

One of the unwritten rules of uni is, thou shall only move out in the thick of the night. Additionally, you should not be a bestie to a girl because you'll be her carrier boy when she moves hostels. It is a typical evening in our soap dish sized mansion (read a cramped up bedsitter) in campo, and my roommate Kev and I are planning a rescue mission. An imaginary whiteboard is hanging on one corner of the small room, and Kev stands over it like Professor Character from Money Heist.

He is finalising on the nitty-gritty of our grand plan to vacate the matchbox bedsitter before we get suffocated by the caretaker's barrage of hot air threats. It has been five months and the only payment Njoro has received from us is a round of warm beers to thaw his icy shell and cheap liquor offered to him so that he can forget our arrears.

We had successfully subdued him until the flat’s agent decided to start a war against us. The irritable, eagle-eyed agent had noticed three tenants on the fifth floor had not been paying their dues. The girl on 5C who the caretaker was hitting on, and the Bongo Music fanatic who blared music at top volume just because he was a distant cousin of Njoro's. And lastly, we, the boys whose crib was the headquarter of small talk.

The agent of destruction, a small, frail man in his late 50s, had offered an ultimatum in the tenants’ WhatsApp group. Apparently we had one week to pay the rent owed or our possessions would be confiscated and our names shared with the university administration.

The message sent in capital letters by the agent triggered our fight or flee response, hence the escape mission. The black of darkness had already engulfed the universe as we trudged out of the bedsitter. We headed to Mwangi's mutura joint to energise for the task ahead. We showered Mwangi the butcher with Sh20 coins as he repeated the dexterous act of chopping the low budget mincemeat.

When we were satisfied, we jogged back to our crib. The beauty of moving out at night was that no one would see our meagre possessions.

Kev put together our foolscap-thin mattresses, faded duvets, a few wrinkled clothes and sole-less shoes. I stuffed our wealth of utensils (which constituted two spoons and two mugs) in a gunny bag, while other thingamajigs were bundled into a Ghana Must Go bag.

Our most prized possession, a battered Fifa PlayStation Console, was safely tucked in my bag. We nearly forgotten our duster, which was Kev’s former Sunday best t-shirt, and the silly stove whose wick was poison to our lungs.

We were done packing in a song's chorus. Just before leaving, we craftily left the curtains to deceive the caretaker that we were still around. We then stealthily descended the stairs carrying bulky loads like people going back to Nairobi after a while in the village. We looked like smugglers transporting contraband. We cautiously yanked the gate open and walked out, a spring in our step. Thank God there were no neighbours in sight!

We matched on in silence and headed to a friend who had agreed to host us on refugee status. We arrived there, tongues out like dogs, exhausted by the walking. We stood by the gate and knocked, and when there was no response, we began banging on it while calling him. Within no time, the gate swung open and we entered, not knowing that it was our caretaker who was manning our friend's gate.