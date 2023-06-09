When the crush shatters your heart to pieces

BY BRIAN KHAVALAJI

It started with C, also known as Contestant Number Nine, a male contestant in the Mr and Miss Riara competition. I had given myself the duty of photographing the event. Honestly, I do not like the job, but I enjoy the attention (I failed in my ambition to become a TV news anchor). I had not anticipated meeting my crush there. I had tried to convince her to be my date for the gala, but she had said she didn’t want to go there!

Now, like every Nairobian, I love a good sherehe. I do not enjoy dancing, but I love the chaos that reside in such spaces – a babe dancing aimlessly, a guy in the kurombosa position, and the boring bunch who sit throughout, unbothered by what is going on. It was with my movements around the venue that our eyes met. In that moment, it felt as if our eyes spoke to each other and mine shook their heads in disbelief. It was clear that someone was fooling the other, and it was not me. When I approached her, she smiled, and you could see her eight front teeth. They were so white you'd think she pays a monthly subscription for servicing. Alafu, her smile. So warm it is, and she knows it. She smiles so generously you’d think she’d die if she didn’t.

We hugged briefly, then I went back to my photo taking job. Throughout the night, I kept checking where she was. She was glued to her phone as if playing a game. Once in a while, she would scream or sing along to the parts of a song she knew. The models showcased their impressive creative designs.

In fact, the second contestant caught my eyes, but I could not afford to lose focus. I was there for my friend Roxanna Kamotho, who by all means deserved the Miss Riara 2023-24 crown. In fact, I had earlier prayed facing Nairobi Dam for her to win. All was going well, until Contestant Number Nine was named winner in the male category. My beloved crush lost it!

As if possessed, she let out an ear shattering scream, which I quickly realised was a cheer for Contestant Number Nine! After being crowned, Contestant Number Nine began singing Josh Turner’s Your Man. So deep and enticing was his voice that ladies across the auditorium screamed uncontrollably in applause. Now, a babe is allowed to be impressed by a fine, deep-voiced man.

But to say that I felt like a humongous hot potato was choking me would be an understatement. I shot my crush a look that said, “This is pure betrayal.” But she didn’t even notice me. She was clearly head over heels for Contestant Number Nine. When it came time for the winner in the female category, my crush was stunned. Much to her chagrin, Roxanna Kamotho won Miss Riara. And guess who was back to default settings? My crush! Oh, what a night!