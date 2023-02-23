When my kienyeji comrade tucked in his shirt to take a passport photo

Every day, my wingman Psang sets aside 17 minutes to thank the Almighty for the exposure he has received since he joined an institution of higher learning. Psang comes from the inner thighs of Kapsabet at a place called Kamobo. As a source of champions, people like Psang are proud of Nandi County and so am I. While that gives us bragging rights, when it comes to cultural exposure, the light is extremely dim back home.

Now, picture this. You are only two days old in Nairobi. So far, you have been conned Sh460 by a tout, but even before you heal, you are asked to bring passports photos to be used in your school records. No one has ever gone past class seven in your family, so there are a lot of things you have to figure out yourself.

Then comes Psang. You ask him, “Bro, do you have your passport-sized photos?” He doesn’t, of course. Off you go to check cyber cafes to do the noble duty required by your school. Your conversation is centred around the many beautiful women your mother has warned you about, the drugs, illicit sex, and especially the bad company that the village prophesied would one day knock on your door. Anything around academics is economical, for there is no need to dwell on the dark side of campus life when you have a gazillion interesting topics to have discourses on.

In the cyber, business is not usual. Psang, with all his innocence, posed in a ka-small room with a blue background to have his passport photo taken.

“Wait I tuck in my shirt sir,” Psang said. “They must see what my mama gave me,” He added. It takes me a hot minute to digest that. Apparently, what his mama gave him was a new leather belt that he wanted the world to have a look at.

“You do not need to pose,” the attendant tells him patiently. Psang is furious. He says that he is from the source of champions, which borders the home of champions and there is nothing that should be against his will to tuck in his shirt and pose. Besides, this is his photo, right?

It is like the gods have been listening, and just when our boy wants to raise his voice and cause unnecessary drama amidst uncontrollable laughter from the attendant, another customer walks in. The space is too small so he stands at the door blocking all the light of the place. “Hio belt ni noma,” he tells him. Psang smiles and asks the attendant to take the photo as he wishes.