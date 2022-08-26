When an employer withdraws your job offer

After a rigorous interview process where you emerge the top candidate for the job at hand, your potential employer promises to call you soon, which fills you with hope that you have succeeded, only to later realise that the job is not for you… It can be demoralising and even depressing. Here’s how to cope in such a situation.

Self-reflection

Take a step back and assess the situation. Check whether you had the right qualifications for the job and suited for the position. If you had been subjected to an interview, then you may also need to think about how you performed before the panel, whether there were questions that tripped you.

While at it, also think about your interviewing skills. By doing this, you’ll be able to improve in your subsequent interviews. Rehashing may never be the easiest thing to do at that point, but its long term benefits surpasses the short time resentment.

Accept your emotions

You feel duped? It’s okay. Take time to deal with your emotions, cry-if you need to. Then accept the fate and move on. Take some time to dust yourself off and keep your hopes high as you embark on another hunt for a job. Since closure plays a vital part in healing, you may need to seek feedback as part of coming to terms with the disappointment.

Don’t lose your mind

After all is said and done, be kind to yourself. That wasn’t just your chance. Raise your head above the fog. Sad moments don’t last forever. Your time will come. In the meantime, cast your net (of job searching) wider. Focus on the next opportunity.

Never settle

Don’t stop your pursuit of employment over recent or multiple disappointments. Continue pursuing other job offers you may come across. You may need to use your network to find new leads or reach out to staffing agencies.

Keep in touch

Should you feel really interested in a company, and you’re convinced that you might get a chance in future, then, don’t shy from periodically checking with them if there are any vacancies. Probably, after a few months, you could send the human resource office, or the person who interviewed you an email to check if there are any openings.

However, given that you previously came close to joining them but missed, you would need to countercheck that your experience and expertise match the qualities of the personnel they are looking for to fill the position.

Meanwhile, build your professional skills and work experience so as to gain leverage. Always remember that timing is everything. If you’re in touch with someone, it is easier for them to keep you posted in case an opportunity arises.

Consider seeking legal advice